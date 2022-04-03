Gerardo Martino says that nationality will not weigh him down against Argentina

Midtime Editorial

The draw for the Qatar 2022 World Cup left the teams from Mexico and Argentinawhich will be a special duel for the Tricolor coach, Gerardo Martinoborn in Rosario.

That is why, in order to silence any suspicion, the Tata Martino He affirmed that the issue of his nationality will not weigh when he faces his country in the World Cup in Qatar; the clash will be the second of Mexicoscheduled for November 26 at the Lusail Stadium.

“Argentina had a very good tie, along with Brazil, qualified with great authority and that is why they are in Pot 1 and as the top seed. Otherwise I don’t usually put football in the same orbit as nationality and patriotism because in my point of view they have nothing to do with the ball,” he said in a conversation with TUDN.

For the man from Rosario, who did not attend the World Cup draw for health reasons, his only way to represent his team with dignity Argentina is ‘doing a respectful job’ in front of the Mexican team.

“As an Argentine, my role is leave Argentina standing well doing respectful work and having appropriate behavior to the place that I have here in Mexico. The rest as a soccer coach is to put together a team and win. Nationalism is left out,” he said.

Mexico will face first on November 22 Poland in Stadium 974, while for their matches against Argentina (26) and Saudi Arabia (30) will travel to the venue of lusail.