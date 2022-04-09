Gerardo Martino surprised Marcelo Flores and tempted him to forget about Canada for Mexico

Gerardo Martino sent a forceful message to Marcelo Flores to forget about the Canadian National Team and focus on the Mexican one.

April 08, 2022 00:16 a.m.

The bid for the services of Marcelo Flores between the Mexican and Canadian national teams added a new episode after Gerardo Martino sent a strong message regarding his services for the future.

The Arsenal youth continues to claim a place on the final list for his performances both in the U-20 of the tricolor team and in the lower divisions of the Gunners with whom he began to be considered in the First Team.

However, to reinforce the need for the coaching staff that leads the daddy Martino to have the services of the 18-year-old footballer for the next calls with a drastic decision.

According to reports from the Mexican press, Flores will be called to the next friendly match with the Guatemalan team with the aim of continuing to add minutes in the First Team and thus gain ground.

Faced with this situation, rumors indicate the increase in the chances that Flores will be summoned to the Nations League matches that will be played in the 2022-2023 edition.