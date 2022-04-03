Gerardo Martino warned the fans of Mexico ahead of the clash against Argentina in Qatar 2022

The Mexican National Team will face Argentina for Group C in Qatar 2022 and Gerardo Martino sent a strong message about it.

April 03, 2022 00:42 a.m.

The draw for Qatar 2022 launched an unexpected surprise by placing the Mexican team in the same group as the Argentine team, for which Gerardo Martino sent a strong message in this regard.

Despite the fact that the Argentine strategist maintains a feeling of attachment to his country, the daddy He issued a strong warning in this regard and asserted that he will put aside all remnants of patriotism when fulfilling his job as coach.

“Argentina has played a very good tie, together with Brazil they qualified with great authority and that is why they are in Pot 1 and as the seed,” he began in an interview with TUDN, while analyzing his rival.

“For the rest I do not usually put soccer in the same orbit of nationality and patriotism because in my point of view they have nothing to do with the ball,” he assured about facing Argentina in Qatar 2022.

“As an Argentine, my role is to make Argentina stand out by doing a respectful job and behaving appropriately to the place I have here in Mexico. The rest as a soccer coach is to put together a team and make it win. Nationalism is left out,” he concluded. .