Gerardo Martino will miss the Honduras match, Jorge Theiler will take his place

By medical recommendation, the coach of the Mexican National Team will not make the trip with the team while recovering from a surgical process

Gerardo Martino will lose the match Honduras and will take his place George Theiler as head of the coaching staff, because he has not yet been discharged, after having an eye operated for the second time last February.

“The General Sports Directorate of the FMF informs that, Gerardo Martinotechnical director of the Mexico National Teamunderwent a surgical procedure last September, due to a retinal detachment,” it was reported through a statement. “Despite having all the necessary care, in February he presented problems again in the same retina so he underwent a new procedure on February 11, with an estimated recovery time of six weeks.

The new treatment and not having the corresponding medical discharge prevent the strategist from traveling by plane to avoid as much as possible a serious risk to his ability to see. It will be Jorge Theiler, under the close monitoring of Tata Martino, who will lead the game against Honduras.”

This Friday afternoon, the Mexican team left the CAR for the Benito Juárez International Airport without the technician. .

The coach of the Mexican team reported on Thursday night, at the press conference after the 0-0 against the United States, that his settlement with the national team for his next match was in doubt due to his vision problem.

The ‘Dad’ He had undergone surgery last September, presenting a retinal detachment that led him to be absent from the matches on the 5th and 8th of that month, against Costa Rica and Panama, respectively.

However, the doctor who treats him recommended rest, something that Gerardo Martino has not done, since he continues to be present in training sessions and in the matches of the Mexican team, in addition to some Liga MX games.

Tata Martino will not be present with the Mexican National Team in Honduras. AP Photo

All this caused the Argentine coach to present problems in another part of the same eye, for which he had to return to the operating room last February.

However, the absence is not expected to be prolonged, since the Mexican team He reported that “Martino will be on the bench for the game against El Salvador”.

Meanwhile, sources of Mexican team They also reported that all the players were considered for transfer to their next destination, including Néstor Araujo and Alexis Vega.

While Araujo has a gastrointestinal problem from which he is coming out and could even surprise Honduras after being absent from Thursday’s match against the United States, Vega also made the trip to have everyone committed and united for his second game of the last qualifying round.

This Friday, around 10 in the morning, those who did not play, or who entered as a substitute against those of the stars and stripes, trained, while starting at 12 noon, it is regenerative time for the starters.