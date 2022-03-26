Gerardo Martino’s nightmare called the United States

ANDunited states and Mexico signed a draw in the last confrontation Concacaf Classic, which was very important for the inspirations from both teams ahead of the World Cup in Qatar. Although points were distributed, this result has weighed more on the tricolor, who have not been able to overcome their maximum rival in the last duels.

Gerardo Martino came in command of Mexican team in 2019 to lead the project towards Qatar 2022, having an almost perfect record since its inception and even with two resounding victories against USMNT that same year, which promised to maintain dominance of the region.

The Tata managed to win 1-0 in the 2019 Gold Cup final to the stars and stripes and two months later they would meet in a friendly match to finish them off with a resounding 3-0 victory.

But all that ended arrival of 2020 and the consolidation of several USMNT players in Europe. They faced each other in the final of the Nations League, with a cardiac victory for those from Berhalter in overtime 3-2.

Luck would not change months later, when they met in the Gold Cup. Berhalter bet on his players who play in the MLSachieving a 1-0 victory over the tricolor roster that had almost all its stars.

Gold Cup Final 2019 | Mexico 1-0 USA Friendly USA 2019 | 0-3 Mexico Final Nations League 2021 | USA 3-2 Mexico Gold Cup Final 2021 | USA 1-0 Mexico Playoffs 2021| USA 2-0 Mexico Playoffs 2022| USA 0-0 Mexico

The losses were a bad omen of what awaited them in the qualifiers, Well, a painful 2-0 loss in Cincinnati, He put the tricolors in trouble again in their World Cup aspirations.

The hope was placed on the duel in the Azteca Stadium, territory where the USMNT had not achieved a victory in the qualifiers. The Colossus did not help much and they had to settle for a draw, lengthening the list of bad results of Mexico before the golden generation.

With two more games to play, USMNT and Mexico have almost assured their place in Qatar, but the results between them have called into question whether Gerardo Martino’s team is still the ‘Concacaf Giant’.