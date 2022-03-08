Gerasimov, Russian general killed in war in Ukraine: who is he – Corriere.it

The high commander participated in the second war in Chechnya and in Russian military operations in Syria, as well as in the annexation of Crimea in 2014

Ukraine claims to have killed Russian Major General Vitaly Gerasimov, a senior officer decorated for his leading role in the Russian occupation of Crimea in 2014. The killing of the general was announced by the Directorate of Intelligence of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry : according to Kiev, Gerasimov was killed during the fighting in Kharkiv. The directorate also announces the killing and wounding of several senior officers of the Russian army, and claims that the Russian military forces are experiencing significant communication and command problems for this reason.

The carreer If confirmed, the killing of Gerasimov would be the second of a senior Russian officer by Ukrainian forces, following that of Major General Andrey Sukhovetski, who died in combat last week. Gerasimov, 44 and deputy commander of the 41st Russian Joint Force Army, considered one of the top military experts, engaged with Russian forces in Syria and Chechnya and the Crimean crisis in 2014. Moscow has not commented on his health.

Communications Investigation site Bellingcat confirms Gerasimov’s death by citing a Russian source. The Kiev Ministry of Defense claims that it has also intercepted clips of conversation in which the death of General Gerasimov is confirmed by an officer of the FSB, the Russian security service, and in which the two interlocutors complained that the encrypted conversations with the system It was not working on Ukrainian territory.

