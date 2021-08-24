Gerhard Kerschbaumer: No Basel due to the “fault” of the XCC World Championship batteries

Gerhard Kerschbaumer at the beginning of August he wrote that before the world championships in Val di Sole, on August 22 he would participate in the Basel leg of the Swiss Bike Cup. That would be his only pre-world race, but it did not go that way.

He explained why this morning: “The qualifying race to participate in the first edition of the Short Track World Championships will take place on Tuesday in Val di Sole, which is why I did not take part in the Basel race yesterday. I don’t start with too much expectations, because this season hasn’t gone very well, but I’ll do my best anyway“.

What happened? There are about forty women while the men who signed up for the first Short Track World Championship which will take place on Thursday in the late afternoon are many. In the entry list we read 61 names, even if in truth there are 60 after the forfeit of Mathieu Van der Poel who for back pain was forced to skip the world championship. As 60 riders are too many for a Short Track race, tomorrow at 17:00 the bikers will be split into two heats. Whoever passes the turn will be able to play his cards in the world championship.

After Sunday’s success in the sprint in Basilia, it is right to include the New Zealander Sam Gaze in the list of favorites, who in Switzerland seems to be resurrected, certainly helped by a track suitable to enhance his characteristics.

MEN’S ENTRY LIST

AUSTRIA

FOIDL Maximilian

BELGIUM

SCHUERMANS Jens

BRAZIL

AVANCINI Henrique

BASTOS GALINSKI Ulan

COCUZZI Juliano

DE REZENDE JUNIOR Edson Gilmar

GOTARDELO MULLER Guilherme

CANADA

DISERA Peter

DISERA Quinton

FINCHAM Sean

FORTIER Marc Andre

THE EXPERANCE Andrew

ORSCHEL Tyler

CHILE

ADAOS ALVAREZ Franco Nicolas

AVILES GANGAS Pedro

DELICH PARDO Nicolas

FARIAS DIAZ Patricio

MIRANDA MALDONADO Sebastian

CZECH REPUBLIC

CINK Ondrej

KOBES Lukas

SKARNITZL Jan

VASTL Jan

DENMARK

ANDREASSEN Simon

CARSTENSEN Sebastian Fini

LINDBERG Jonas

FRANCE

DUBAU Joshua

GRIOT Thomas

MAROTTE Maxime

GERMANY

BRANDL Maximilian GER 1997

FUMIC Manuel GER 1982

SCHEHL Niklas GER 1998

THETALIA

AGOSTINELLI Alessio

BERTOLINI Joel

BRAIDOT Daniele

COLLEDANI Nadir

KERSCHBAUMER Gerhard

NORWAY

EID Emil Hasund

HAEGSTAD Erik

NEW ZELAND

COOPER Anton

GAZE Samuel

OLIVER Ben

HOLLAND

NORDEMANN David

VAN DER POEL Mathieu (ABSENT)

POLAND

WAWAK Bartlomiej

RUSSIA

FILATOV Ivan

IVANOV Timofei

SOUTH AFRICA

BEERS Matthew

DU TOIT Arno

HATHERLY Alan

SLOVENIA

NAGLIC Rok

SWISS

COLOMBO Filippo

FLUECKIGER Mathias

LITSCHER Thomas

SLOVAKIA

HARING Martin

ULIK Matej

UKRAINE

KONIAIEV Oleksandr

KOZLOVSKYY Volodymyr

TITARENKO Dmytro

USA

BLEVINS Christopher

DAVOUST Stephan

VROUWENVELDER Luke

ENTRY LIST WOMEN

AUSTRALIA

MCCONNELL Rebecca

BRAZIL

SOARES CANDIDO Leticia Jaqueline

CANADA

ARSENEAULT Laurie

SMITH Haley

WALTER Sandra

CHILE

MORENO CAMUS Maria Trinidad

CZECH REPUBLIC

CABELICKA Jitka

CZECZINKAROVA Jana

TVARUZKOVA Tereza

DENMARK

DEGN Malene

ESTONIA

LOIV Janika

FRANCE

FERRAND PREVOT Pauline

GERAULT Lena

GREAT BRITAIN

LAST Annie

RICHARDS Evie

GERMANY

BRANDAU Elisabeth

RIEDER Nadine

ITALY

LECHNER Eva

SEIWALD Greta

TEOCCHI Chiara

HOLLAND

ALVARADO Ceylin del Carmen

RUSSIA

ILINA Kristina

KIRSANOVA Viktoria

SOUTH AFRICA

LILL Candice

STRAUSS Mariske

SWISS

FORKS Ramona

FREI Sina

HAEBERLIN Steffi

INDERGAND Linda

KELLER Alessandra

KOLLER Nicole

NEFF Jolanda

SLOVAKIA

KESEG STEVKOVA Janka

SWEDEN

GUSTAFZZON Linn

RISSVEDS Jenny

UKRAINE

BELOMOINA Yana

POPOVA Iryna

USA

BATTEN Haley

COURTNEY Kate

DAVISON Lea

FINCHAMP Hannah

URBAN Kelsey

THE PROGRAM

Tuesday 24th August

17:00 Men’s Short Track Qualifiers

Wednesday 25th August

12:30 World Team Relay

Thursday 26th August

11:30 XCO Junior women

13:30 XCO Junior men

17:00 Short Track women

17:45 Short Track men

Friday 27th August

3:00 pm XCO women’s e-MTB

4.45pm e-MTB XCO men

8.45pm Four Cross men and women

Saturday 28th August

09:00 XCO Under 23 women

10:45 XCO Under 23 men

13:00 XCO Elite women

15:45 XCO Elite men

Sunday 29th August

09:25 DH Junior

12:50 DH elite women

14:10 DH elite men

HOW TO BUY TICKETS TO SEE THE RACES

You will pay to see the races only on Saturdays and Sundays but to access the race area you need the Green Pass, all the details HERE.

INFO LINE

www.valdisolebikeland.com/it/uci-mountain-bike-world-champs-2021