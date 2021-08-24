News

Gerhard Kerschbaumer: No Basel due to the “fault” of the XCC World Championship batteries

Gerhard Kerschbaumer at the beginning of August he wrote that before the world championships in Val di Sole, on August 22 he would participate in the Basel leg of the Swiss Bike Cup. That would be his only pre-world race, but it did not go that way.

He explained why this morning: “The qualifying race to participate in the first edition of the Short Track World Championships will take place on Tuesday in Val di Sole, which is why I did not take part in the Basel race yesterday. I don’t start with too much expectations, because this season hasn’t gone very well, but I’ll do my best anyway“.

What happened? There are about forty women while the men who signed up for the first Short Track World Championship which will take place on Thursday in the late afternoon are many. In the entry list we read 61 names, even if in truth there are 60 after the forfeit of Mathieu Van der Poel who for back pain was forced to skip the world championship. As 60 riders are too many for a Short Track race, tomorrow at 17:00 the bikers will be split into two heats. Whoever passes the turn will be able to play his cards in the world championship.

After Sunday’s success in the sprint in Basilia, it is right to include the New Zealander Sam Gaze in the list of favorites, who in Switzerland seems to be resurrected, certainly helped by a track suitable to enhance his characteristics.

MEN’S ENTRY LIST

AUSTRIA
FOIDL Maximilian

BELGIUM
SCHUERMANS Jens

BRAZIL
AVANCINI Henrique
BASTOS GALINSKI Ulan
COCUZZI Juliano

DE REZENDE JUNIOR Edson Gilmar
GOTARDELO MULLER Guilherme

CANADA
DISERA Peter
DISERA Quinton
FINCHAM Sean
FORTIER Marc Andre
THE EXPERANCE Andrew
ORSCHEL Tyler

CHILE
ADAOS ALVAREZ Franco Nicolas
AVILES GANGAS Pedro
DELICH PARDO Nicolas
FARIAS DIAZ Patricio
MIRANDA MALDONADO Sebastian

CZECH REPUBLIC
CINK Ondrej
KOBES Lukas
SKARNITZL Jan
VASTL Jan

DENMARK
ANDREASSEN Simon
CARSTENSEN Sebastian Fini
LINDBERG Jonas

FRANCE
DUBAU Joshua
GRIOT Thomas
MAROTTE Maxime

GERMANY
BRANDL Maximilian GER 1997
FUMIC Manuel GER 1982
SCHEHL Niklas GER 1998

THETALIA

AGOSTINELLI Alessio
BERTOLINI Joel
BRAIDOT Daniele
COLLEDANI Nadir
KERSCHBAUMER Gerhard

NORWAY
EID Emil Hasund
HAEGSTAD Erik

NEW ZELAND
COOPER Anton
GAZE Samuel
OLIVER Ben

HOLLAND

NORDEMANN David
VAN DER POEL Mathieu (ABSENT)

POLAND
WAWAK Bartlomiej

RUSSIA
FILATOV Ivan
IVANOV Timofei

SOUTH AFRICA
BEERS Matthew
DU TOIT Arno
HATHERLY Alan

SLOVENIA
NAGLIC Rok

SWISS
COLOMBO Filippo
FLUECKIGER Mathias
LITSCHER Thomas

SLOVAKIA
HARING Martin
ULIK Matej

UKRAINE
KONIAIEV Oleksandr
KOZLOVSKYY Volodymyr
TITARENKO Dmytro

USA
BLEVINS Christopher
DAVOUST Stephan
VROUWENVELDER Luke

ENTRY LIST WOMEN

AUSTRALIA
MCCONNELL Rebecca

BRAZIL
SOARES CANDIDO Leticia Jaqueline

CANADA
ARSENEAULT Laurie
SMITH Haley
WALTER Sandra

CHILE
MORENO CAMUS Maria Trinidad

CZECH REPUBLIC
CABELICKA Jitka
CZECZINKAROVA Jana
TVARUZKOVA Tereza

DENMARK
DEGN Malene

ESTONIA
LOIV Janika

FRANCE
FERRAND PREVOT Pauline
GERAULT Lena

GREAT BRITAIN
LAST Annie
RICHARDS Evie

GERMANY
BRANDAU Elisabeth
RIEDER Nadine

ITALY
LECHNER Eva
SEIWALD Greta
TEOCCHI Chiara

HOLLAND
ALVARADO Ceylin del Carmen

RUSSIA
ILINA Kristina
KIRSANOVA Viktoria

SOUTH AFRICA
LILL Candice
STRAUSS Mariske

SWISS
FORKS Ramona
FREI Sina
HAEBERLIN Steffi
INDERGAND Linda
KELLER Alessandra
KOLLER Nicole
NEFF Jolanda

SLOVAKIA
KESEG STEVKOVA Janka

SWEDEN
GUSTAFZZON Linn
RISSVEDS Jenny

UKRAINE
BELOMOINA Yana

POPOVA Iryna

USA
BATTEN Haley
COURTNEY Kate
DAVISON Lea
FINCHAMP Hannah
URBAN Kelsey

THE PROGRAM

Tuesday 24th August

17:00 Men’s Short Track Qualifiers

Wednesday 25th August

12:30 World Team Relay

Thursday 26th August

11:30 XCO Junior women

13:30 XCO Junior men

17:00 Short Track women

17:45 Short Track men

Friday 27th August

3:00 pm XCO women’s e-MTB

4.45pm e-MTB XCO men

8.45pm Four Cross men and women

Saturday 28th August

09:00 XCO Under 23 women

10:45 XCO Under 23 men

13:00 XCO Elite women

15:45 XCO Elite men

Sunday 29th August

09:25 DH Junior

12:50 DH elite women

14:10 DH elite men

HOW TO BUY TICKETS TO SEE THE RACES

You will pay to see the races only on Saturdays and Sundays but to access the race area you need the Green Pass, all the details HERE.

INFO LINE

www.valdisolebikeland.com/it/uci-mountain-bike-world-champs-2021


