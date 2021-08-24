Gerhard Kerschbaumer: No Basel due to the “fault” of the XCC World Championship batteries

Gerhard Kerschbaumer at the beginning of August he wrote that before the world championships in Val di Sole, on August 22 he would participate in the Basel leg of the Swiss Bike Cup. That would be his only pre-world race, but it did not go that way.
He explained why this morning: “The qualifying race to participate in the first edition of the Short Track World Championships will take place on Tuesday in Val di Sole, which is why I did not take part in the Basel race yesterday. I don’t start with too much expectations, because this season hasn’t gone very well, but I’ll do my best anyway“.
What happened? There are about forty women while the men who signed up for the first Short Track World Championship which will take place on Thursday in the late afternoon are many. In the entry list we read 61 names, even if in truth there are 60 after the forfeit of Mathieu Van der Poel who for back pain was forced to skip the world championship. As 60 riders are too many for a Short Track race, tomorrow at 17:00 the bikers will be split into two heats. Whoever passes the turn will be able to play his cards in the world championship.
After Sunday’s success in the sprint in Basilia, it is right to include the New Zealander Sam Gaze in the list of favorites, who in Switzerland seems to be resurrected, certainly helped by a track suitable to enhance his characteristics.
THE PROGRAM
Tuesday 24th August
17:00 Men’s Short Track Qualifiers
Wednesday 25th August
12:30 World Team Relay
Thursday 26th August
11:30 XCO Junior women
13:30 XCO Junior men
17:00 Short Track women
17:45 Short Track men
Friday 27th August
3:00 pm XCO women’s e-MTB
4.45pm e-MTB XCO men
8.45pm Four Cross men and women
Saturday 28th August
09:00 XCO Under 23 women
10:45 XCO Under 23 men
13:00 XCO Elite women
15:45 XCO Elite men
Sunday 29th August
09:25 DH Junior
12:50 DH elite women
14:10 DH elite men
HOW TO BUY TICKETS TO SEE THE RACES
You will pay to see the races only on Saturdays and Sundays but to access the race area you need the Green Pass, all the details HERE.
INFO LINE
www.valdisolebikeland.com/it/uci-mountain-bike-world-champs-2021