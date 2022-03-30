Geriatrics and Physical Medicine delve into osteoporosis

In the webinar’Osteoporosis is not just a matter of age‘, organized by the pharmaceutical company Grünenthal, professionals from Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation and Geriatrics have delved into the risk factors for this disease.

“Osteoporosis is a disease that affects around three million people in Spain. In addition, the expected increase in the incidence of fractures in our country is estimated at 30 percent,” said Dr. David Hernández Herrero, who is a member of the Rehabilitation Service of the La Paz University Hospital in Madrid.

During this meeting, it was reviewed how to measure the risk of fractures, manage the polypharmacy of elderly patients, favor the performance of physical exercise and, in addition, propose and carry out the pharmacological treatment of the pathology itself.

According to David Hernández Herrero, who moderated this webinar, the objective was “to provide a multidisciplinary approach, from the field of Geriatrics and Rehabilitation to the management of osteoporosis.” This event also included the presentation of two specialists on the subject, such as doctors Abel Cedeño, who works in the Geriatrics Service of the University Hospital of Navarra, in Pamplona; and Lourdes Ruiz, who is a specialist in Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation at the Valencian University Hospital of Sagunto.