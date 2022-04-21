Germán Berterame receives boos at the Alfonso Lastras after his goal against Pumas

The fans of Atlético San Luis are angry about the possible departure of the striker at the end of the tournament.

German Berterame he heard boos from the potosina fans when he celebrated the penalty goal he scored against the Cougars to open the scoring on matchday 15 in the Alfonso Lastras Stadiumand it is that the Potosi fans do not want their scoring star to be able to go free this summer.

After the 23-year-old Argentine beat Julio Gonzalez from the 11 paces, he stood in front of one of the stands of the Las Tunas venue and celebrated with his teammates, but the fans protested the board in the form of boos.

And it is that the South American striker’s contract ends in June 2022, so he is a few months away from leaving for free to any team that is interested in his services.

At the moment, he assured that his agents are already in talks with the board on the issue of renewal and thus be able to reach a good port; However, in an interview with ESPN He did not advance if a pre-agreement was already finalized before the end of the championship.

Additionally, teams like America Y Blue Cross They are interested in his goalscoring ability, since he has already shown what he can do against rivals and, although he is very young, he has shown good football maturity.

Germán Berterame opened the scoring, but his goal was not fully cheered at home imago7

“Let these rumors come out, the truth gives you confidence and I’m not going to say no, because they are great clubs and you’ve known them since you were little. It makes you want to continue working, but as I told you, my head is now set here on saint Louis and I want to finish the season with San Luis and that’s it, the truth is that I have my head set on the remaining games”, he told exclusively to ESPN.

With his 23 years of age, German Berterame It can become one of the elements of greatest desire for the teams, since it has shown its value in MX League. The footballer has been related to some squads, but at the table of the Athletic Saint Louis no formal offer has arrived.

Berterame He finished as scoring champion of the Apertura 2021 tournament with nine goals and shared the podium with Nicholas ‘Diente’ Lopezfront of Tigers. The South American did everything possible to take the glory alone, but in the end he did not succeed.

Meanwhile, so far this season, Berterame added his sixth goal after he scored against América, Chivas, León and scored a double against Necaxa just on date 14.