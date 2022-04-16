Germán Berterame was dispatched with two goals for Atlético de San Luis

Germán Berterame scored two goals in Atlético de San’s defeat against Necaxa. What a great state of form the almost confirmed new reinforcement of America has!

In the midst of his great rise in the Closure 2022 and with several goals ahead before the end of the first half of the year, America confirmed another great news: German Berterame It will be the new reinforcement of the institution for the Opening. The operation will cost 6 million dollars.

The novelty was very pleasing for the fans, who see how their center forwards Henry Martín (especially) and Federico Viñas waste opportunities and do not have a satisfactory goal average for an institution of the magnitude they defend. The Argentine, for his part, is one of the top scorers in the MX League in the last times.

Yesterday, the one that emerged in San Lorenzo was dispatched with two goals in the defeat of his Atlético de San Luis against Necaxa. Although his annotations did not serve to tip the balance on the scoreboard, he showed great form at the Victoria Stadium in Aguascalientes, but his teammates were not up to the task.

Their numbers in this contest

The last scoring champion has five goals and three assists in the 14 games he played in this competition. He started in all the matches and was replaced four times.

