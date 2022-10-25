German billionaire Rainer Schaller and his family were on the crashed plane in Costa Rica

Rainer Schaller, CEO of McFit (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

The authorities of Costa Rica confirmed this Sunday the presence of German billionaire Rainer Schaller and his family on a plane that crashed in the Caribbean Sea on Friday with six people on board, an accident from which two bodies have been recovered, while the search continues.

A source from the Ministry of Public Security confirmed to the AFP that “Schaller, adult male, 53 years old” and five other people appear on the list of occupants of the aircraft that crashed in Caribbean waters off the coast of the province of Limón (east).

In the official report there are also “Schikorsky, adult female, 44 years old. Kurreck, adult male, 40 years old and 2 minors” of German nationality, as well as the Swiss pilot, surnamed Lips (66).

On Saturday, the bodies of a minor and an adult who have not been identified so far were located.

“The head of the OIJ (Judicial Investigation Agency) of Limón indicates that yesterday (Saturday) the extraction of human remains was achieved, which is the body of a minor and an adult. The same have not yet been identified, ”he told the AFP Soreth Espinoza, from the entity’s press department, who participates in the investigation of the incident.

Several objects were also found, such as bags and backpacks and part of the fuselage of the jet plane, which were taken to a dock in the town of Limón, in the province with the same name.

In the hot port, about 160 km east of the capital Saint Josephthe AFP confirmed this Sunday, after 05:00 in the morning (11:00 GMT), that two coastguard service vessels left to continue the search operation.

Belongings found in the Caribbean Sea of ​​the passengers of the crashed plane Credit: AFP

The boats are expected to return to the dock in the evening where, a few meters away, on a beach, several families enjoy Sunday rest with weather at times cloudy and others sunny.

Schaller was the founder of McFit gyms and according to the german newspaper bildwas traveling with his partner and their two children, as well as another man.

The tabloid attributes the information to the spokesman for the company RSG-Group GmbH, which operates the McFit lounge chain, the largest in Europe.

the german businessman It was also a sponsor and organizer of the electronic music street festival Tecno Parade between 2006 and 2010.the year in which the tragic end of the festivities took place with a human stampede that caused the death of 21 people.

The search for the aircraft from Mexico began around 6:00 p.m. on Friday (00:00 GMT) after losing contact with the control tower over the Caribbean, near the Barra de Parismina, off the coast of Limón.

“What is noticeable at the impact site was very strong, it is unfortunate. We are at the expense of what the sea returns to us and permanently patrolling as long as time reaches us, ”said the Minister of Public Security, Jorge Torres, on Saturday, which makes the possibility of finding survivors vanish.

The accident occurred in the sea 28 kilometers in front of the Limón airport, indicated the deputy minister of the institution, Martín Arias.

