German citizen Christian Brueckner charged with the disappearance of the girl Madeleine McCann

berlin – The German Justice gave course to the formal accusation presented by the Portuguese Public Prosecutor against Christian Brueckner45 years old and suspected of the disappearance and kidnapping in 2007 in the Algarve of the British girl Madeleine McCann“Maddy”.

Brueckner, who is serving a sentence in Germany for drug crimes and has an open investigation for the rape of a 72-year-old American woman, was informed by his lawyers of the accusation of the Faro Prosecutor’s Office and processed through the German Braunsweig (north of Germany), reports the weekly “Der Spiegel”.

The Faro Prosecutor’s Office had processed the accusation through its German colleagues, in application of a request for international judicial cooperation issued by the Portuguese Public Ministry.

The Faro Department of Investigation and Criminal Action (DIAP) and the Judicial Police, in cooperation with the English and German authorities, have been investigating Brueckner for years for the disappearance of Madeleine McCann when she was on vacation with her parents in the Algarve. However, no formal accusation had been brought against him in Germany so far.

“Maddie” disappeared on May 3, 2007, a few days before her fourth birthday, from the apartment the family had rented for their vacations. Her parents had gone out to dinner at a nearby restaurant with some friends and left the girl with her two brothers at home.

Despite the intense search by the Portuguese authorities and the multiple initiatives launched by the McCanns before all kinds of instances, political or even before the Vatican, it was not possible to find the track of the girl. The parents themselves had to face suspicions of being responsible for Maddie’s disappearance.

In June 2020, the case took an unexpected turn, with the Braunschweig public prosecutor’s office filing charges against the suspect. It was as a result of a data crossing between a series of sexual crimes against Brueckner, who lived temporarily in the Algarve between 1995 and 2007 and, as verified on his mobile phone, had been near the McCanns’ vacation complex when the girl disappeared .

Suspicions that Brueckner could be involved in Maddie’s disappearance gained weight after he was extradited from Portugal to Germany in 2017 accused of a case of sexual abuse of minors in Greece.

After serving half of his sentence, he left his country, but was extradited again, this time from Italy, for another drug-related case. He was accused of the rape of the 72-year-old woman in Praia da Luz (Portugal) and is also being investigated for another alleged rape of an Irish woman in 2004 in Portugal.

The suspect has an extensive criminal record for sexual abuse, physical assault, as well as robbery and petty crimes, in some cases related to his stay in Portugal. He lived off odd jobs as well as property crimes in hotels and apartments.