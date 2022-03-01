German club Schalke 04 breaks its sponsorship with Gazprom and shirt sales skyrocket

Ko Itakura and Darko Churlinov return to the pitch after the half-time break in a Bundesliga second division match. The logo of the Russian sponsor GAZPROM was removed from the shirt and in its place is the name of the team: Schalke 04. (Photo: Thomas Niedermueller/Getty Images)

The German club Schalke O4, from the German second division, announced that broke his contract with his main sponsor, the Russian gas giant, Gazprom, following the events in Ukraine, which led to the demand for the German club’s shirts skyrocketing.

“Online sales are about to reach their limit due to high demand,” Schalke reported on Twitter on Monday after putting up for sale the shirts without the Gazprom logo.

Schalke wore a jersey that said “Schalke 04” on the chest, instead of the Gazprom logo, in Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Karlsruher SC and announced that jackets without the logo would go on sale on Monday of the Russian company.

Gazprom sponsored the club since 2007.

The club said that expects not to suffer serious damages due to the termination of the contract and that he hoped to “have a new sponsor soon”.

“The board of directors of FC Schalke 04, with the approval of the supervisory board, decided break the contract with Gazprom before its conclusion,” the club announced on its website.

The entity had already decided last week erase Gazprom’s name from their t-shirts for the German championship match played on Saturday, two days after the Russian attack on Ukraine.

The sponsorship that united the club and the Russian company went until 2025and was to give a profit of 9 million euros ($10.1 million) a year to Schalke, the club from the city of Gelsenkirchen, a footballing landmark in the Ruhr area, which was relegated last year to the second division.

In the event of promotion to the Bundesliga, the contract provided for an increase in the endowment, up to 15 million euros ($16.8 million) per season.

– Help from Dortmund –

“The financial capacity of the club will not be affected by this decision,” says Schalke. “The club board he is confident that he will be able to find a new sponsor soon“, adds the entity.

This past weekend, the boss of Borussia Dortmund, Hans-Joaquim Watzke, Schalke’s neighboring club (30 km separate the two stadiums) had hinted that could provide financial aid in case of breach of the contract with Gazprom.

“And if it is necessary to also call for the solidarity of other clubs in Germany, to help Schalke get out of this situation with flying colorswe will have to talk about it,” Watzke, currently interim co-president of the German federation, had launched.

On Thursday, a few hours after the announcement of the Russian attack on Ukraine, Matthias Warnig, the German president of the company operating the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, which links Russia and Germany, had resigned from the Schalke supervisory board, where he represented Gazprom, having been subject to US sanctions.

Following Moscow’s recognition of the independence of the self-proclaimed pro-Russian “republics” in eastern Ukraine, Germany last week suspended the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project.

The gas pipeline, at the center of geopolitical and economic battles since its conception and whose construction ended at the end of last year, was not yet in service.

