German DLR Unveils Battery-Hydrogen Fuel Cell “Plug-In Hybrid” – Technology – Hybrids & Electrics

The German Aerospace Center has presented the UVI (Interurban Vehicle or Interurban Vehicle), a conceptual electric vehicle of five meters long with space for five people for the long distance travel. It is powered by a “plug-in hybrid” electrical system whose energy is generated by a hydrogen fuel cell and a battery that can be recharged through the electrical network.

The IUV is an electric car five meters long and two meters wide in which five people can be accommodated. It is optimized for long-distance road travel, so its habitat is far from urban areas. According to the DLR it is designed for “comfortable, emission-free driving over distances of up to 1,000 kilometers“.

The propulsion concept that the DLR has created for the IUV is a battery and hydrogen fuel cell combination. Although the press release calls it “fuel cell plug-in hybrid the name is somewhat misleading since it is not entirely correct. By definition, a “hybrid” vehicle employs two propulsion systems, while in the IUV both the battery and the hydrogen fuel cell they move the same electric motor storing energy in different systems. The designation “plug-in” used by the DLR refers to the origin of the energy, since the battery of this vehicle, like the Mercedes GLC F-Cell, can be charged through a cable, something that is not possible with the Hyundai Nexo or the Toyota Mirai.

The IUV combines two power generation systems, a battery located in the trunk, rechargeable from the mains, and a hydrogen fuel cell located at the front with storage tanks on the floor.

The IUV battery is larger than the one usually used in a plug-in hybrid with a conventional internal combustion engine, since its capacity is 48 kWh. is installed in the rear of the vehicle while the hydrogen tankswith a capacity of 7.5 kilogramsare installed in the underside of the bodywhere the battery is usually located in electric cars.

The fuel cell located at the front of the car has a power of 45kw, which must be sufficient for the needs of the vehicle at cruising speed. Electric motors produce a total of 136 kW (182 hp), which means that the difference must be compensated with the battery acting as a buffer.

To achieve autonomy 1,000 kilometers, the DLR has designed a highly efficient energy management system. To do this, it has developed a metal hydride storage system which uses part of the pressure difference between the hydrogen tank at 700 bar and the fuel cell at five bar to generate additional cold for the vehicle’s air conditioning and to support the conventional refrigeration machine. In this way, the energy of this system does not come from the battery.

In addition, the DLR has also applied other measures to increase efficiency of a more classic nature, such as lightweight building materials. Empty, the IUV weighs less than 1,600 kilograms empty. “The IUV body structure weighs just 250 kilograms, about a quarter below what is common in this vehicle segment,” explains project manager Sebastian Vohrer of the DLR Institute for Vehicle Concepts in Stuttgart. This is made possible by the use of fibre-reinforced plastics, sandwich-layer materials and aluminum in the appropriate places. In addition, new concepts have also been included in its design to eliminate extra weight. “The floor structure is used to conduct electricity and transmit data, in addition to transporting all the superstructures of the vehicle,” says Vohrer. “This eliminates the need for additional cable lines and further reduces the overall weight.”

The vehicle shown in the photos is a rolling demonstrator, that is, an interpretation of how the DLR team could imagine a possible final body on the technological platform. Therefore, in addition to the presented prototype, it is possible other interior designs. However, the demonstrator has another purpose: “to give a first impression of what the vehicle will look like in practice,” says Vohrer. In addition, it has also facilitated the development of key components and technologies and has allowed real measurements to be made on the test bench for further development. “It reveals where there is room for improvement and what can be achieved in the future with partners from industry and research,” Vohrer concludes.

On the technological platform of the IUV it is possible to design different bodies for the passenger compartment.

At the end of 2020, the DLR presented the Safe Light Regional Vehicle (SLRV), a small two-seater electric car powered by a hydrogen fuel cell whose design makes it particularly safe. In this case, it is another technological platform for individual mobility, silent and without emissions at the local level. with a weight of 450 kilogramsis a vehicle especially suitable for private use on short trips, as an intermediate transport to be combined with public transport services or as a shared vehicle within an electric carsharing service.