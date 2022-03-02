German DT of Lokomotiv Moscow leaves the club due to conflict in Ukraine

dpa agency

Moscow, Russia / 01.03.2022 08:37:09





the german technician Markus Gisdol52 years old, let him be coach Russian football club Locomotive Moscow due to the conflict in Ukraineas declared today to the newspaper “Bild”.

“For me, being a football coach is the most beautiful job in the world. But I cannot follow my vocation in a country whose leader is responsible for a war of aggression in the middle of Europe. That is not in line with my values,” Gisdol said.

Gisdolwho directed the Hoffenheimto the hamburg and to Cologne on the Bundesligaresigned after only four and a half months in office.

“I can’t be in the training camp in Moscowtrain the players, demand professionalism, and a few kilometers away orders are given that cause great suffering to an entire people. This is my personal decision and I am absolutely convinced of it,” he added.

Gisdol left the Cologne in April 2021 and led his first training in Moscow in mid-October. As caretaker manager, the former Bundesliga player Marvin Compper will take over the team for the Russian league and cup matchesas announced by the entity in a three-line statement.

Another German DT in Russia rules out leaving his club

For his part, the also German coach sandro schwarzformer player of Mainz and now coach of another Moscow club, the Dynamo Moscowrecently expressed: “I am not one of those who buy a ticket, get on a plane and leave Russia. that’s not my style. I feel my responsibility and I stay at the club.”