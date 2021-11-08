German Engines to the Chinese Navy? What the investigation reveals

The German press publishes a background that comes directly to China. Two Teutonic companies, MTU and Man, allegedly supplied engines and components for the class destroyers Luyang III of the Chinese navy. The newspaper Die Welt he explains that the sale of this type of components is formally regular: MTU in fact underlined that it has “never entered into contracts with the Ministry of Defense or the Armed Forces” of Beijing. Moreover, as reported by Nova, these assets are “dual use” and the German legislation is not particularly clear in defining this type of agreement.

Formal correctness, but doubts about the substance

The shape is therefore there and there would be nothing irregular. However, the substance is different: because it is clear that an agreement of this type would provoke – if confirmed – not a few discontent.

First of all on the Atlantic front, because the United States has for some time been asking the European Union to pay more attention to the challenge to China. The US would like Germany, an EU industrial power, to avoid strengthening ties with Beijing. Especially with regard to the Chinese Navy, a true strategic opponent of the US Navy. Angela Merkel, a stationery that has never hidden its desire for a profitable commercial partnership with the Asian superpower, is preparing to give way to its successor, Olaf Scholz. And the impression is that in Washington they want guarantees from the future socialist leader (unless there are sensational changes in the course) on the strategy of the Federal Republic. Berlin has decided to send its Navy to the South China Sea to show that it is attentive to the objectives of the United States (and NATO) on the Indo-Pacific front. But it is clear that the sending of military units can only be a “cosmetic” remedy in the face of a policy strongly oriented towards economic relations with the People’s Republic. And exploiting the links of national legislation to sell components to the Chinese Navy would be, for the Pentagon and the State Department, a problem that demonstrates how relations between European partners and Beijing are decidedly branched.

The League protests

The problem has also crossed the Alps, directly involving Italian politics. Marco Campomenosi, head of the Lega delegation to the European Parliament, wrote in a note that the fact, if confirmed, “ it would be very serious, an expedient to circumvent sanctions and limitations on the sale of arms to China. The US has long warned us of the dangers of Chinese expansionism, but apparently it is more important for Berlin to pursue its own interests, exploiting the regulatory gaps in the dual-use regulation to arm the Chinese fleet. “. And the Northern League asks himself:” Does Brussels have nothing to say about it? This is why the United States and the United Kingdom have little faith in an EU with German traction: between regimes and democracy, choose a side, without ambiguity “.

The knots of relations with China

Pending further developments and confirmations of the win, what is clear only from these first rumors is the complexity of the problem. First of all, there is no univocal Union regulation on exports to some countries, starting with China. If the problem is with weapons, it is even more so to block the sale of components “dual-use”, that is, with a dual civil and, if necessary, military purpose as in the case of engines for the Chinese Navy. So not formally warlike.

Second, the problem is industrial. Deciding to interrupt the supply of some components to Beijing would mean upsetting a delicate balance of import-export that risks being the beginning of a dangerous domino effect. The United States has long called for a halt to this type of export, but the European industry is continually looking for customers. And especially in a phase of economic contraction, the request must also be accompanied by economic insurance to avoid holes in the budget.

Finally, the political knot: Europe does not speak with a single voice and towards Beijing it has different souls, not all united in condemning the actions of the People’s Republic. This means that countries move in no particular order and no one is able to spontaneously give up a certain type of business. The most striking example was when the then Conte I government decided to sign the memorandum on Silk Road unleashing the wrath of Washington while France and Germany, without signing entry agreements in the Chinese project, concluded deals worth tens of billions of euros. Far higher than those envisaged in the memorandum exalted by the executive headed by Giuseppe Conte.

No one therefore seems convinced of avoiding agreements with Beijing. Nor a country like Germany which not only has deep ties with China, but has always carried out an industrial policy strongly devoted to exports and agreements with various powers, even those not very similar to Washington. Merkel’s legacy is also this.