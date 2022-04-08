German federation gives victory to Bayern Munich over Freiburg

dpa agency

Mexico City / 08.04.2022 06:36:31





The German Football Federation (D.F.B.) has confirmed this Friday the victory of Bayern Munich against Freiburg (1-4), after rejecting the formal protest of the home team for a substitution error of their rivals, which made them play for about 20 seconds with another player.

The D.F.B. said in a statement that the referees were the main culprits that the bayern had 12 players on the pitch for a few seconds in last Saturday’s game, which they were leading 1-3 at the time.

The bayern had given the number of the previous jersey so that Kingsley Coman came out in place of the new one in a double substitution at the end of the match. As a result, stayed on the field of play and the match continued while the two new men had entered the turf.

The judge of the sports court of the D.F.B., stephan berholzI speak of “serious irregularities” of the match officials who outweighed Bayern’s mistake with the shirt number. “The fourth official directed the two substitutes onto the field of play without, like the referee, checking whether the players to be replaced they had left the field of play beforehand,” Oberholz said.

“They overlooked the fact that there were 12 players in the field for a short time. They have not fulfilled their obligations inspection regarding the number of players and the strength of the team. The clubs are responsible for determining who enters and who leaves, while the referee is solely responsible of the technical management of the substitution process,” he said.

Oberholz said that the case could not be compared with others like the wolfsburgwhich was declared loser from a Cup match earlier in the season after they made six substitutions instead of the five allowed.

The Freiburg appealed on Monday because otherwise the D.F.B. would not have investigated the case ex officio and a legal basis was needed for possible future cases, but also because they had an obligation to act in the interest of the whole club.

The ruling, which can be appealed within 24 hours, it means that Bayern remains nine points ahead of Borussia Dortmund at the head of the table.

​