German minister proposes that abortion be part of the medical career | Germany Today | D.W.

After the ban on publicizing information about the possibilities of performing or undergoing abortions in the country was recently lifted, Lisa Paus, German Minister for the Family, the Elderly, Women and Youth, said she was convinced that abortions are necessary. more steps in the same direction. The Greens politician told the Berlin “Tagesspiegel” in its Monday edition: “We must not stop there”.

The various medical methods of abortion should be part of the training of doctors, for example. Paus said that he is in talks with the Federal Minister of Health, Karl Lauterbach (SPD) on these issues.

Abortions should be regulated “outside the Penal Code,” Paus said. He added: “In the coalition, we have agreed that we will establish an expert commission that will address the general situation of reproductive rights in Germany and develop reform proposals and recommendations.” It is important that the committee be open-ended.

Paus reiterated his personal opinion that abortion should not be included in the Penal Code. However, the minister clarified that she does not want to anticipate the Commission or interfere in its work.

EL(afp, kna, epd)n