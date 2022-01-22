German Navy Chief, ‘Putin deserves respect’. Embarrassment Berlin – Europe

(ANSA) – BERLIN, 22 JAN – “What Putin wants is only respect” a respect that “perhaps he also deserves”. There is embarrassment in Germany at the words spoken in Delhi by Vice Admiral of the Navy, Kay Achim Schoenbach, circulated in a video on Twitter. The German Defense Ministry distanced itself: “The utterances, in content as well as in the choice of words, do not correspond in any way to the position of the Defense Ministry,” a spokesman told Bild.



Schoenbach was called to report by Inspector General of the German Armed Forces Eberhard Zorn. “Does Putin really want to incorporate a part of Ukraine? This is nonsense. The Kremlin probably wants to exert some pressure, because Putin knows he can. So he can divide Europe. What Putin really wants is respect.” “It’s easy to give him the respect he wants, and he probably deserves too.”



The Deputy Admiral also added that “we need Russia, against China”. (HANDLE).

