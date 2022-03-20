German Parliament gives the green light to lift some anti-COVID-19 measures | Germany | D.W.

Instead of the current restrictions, basic protection measures will be applied in Germany from this Saturday (03.19.2022), and only stricter protection measures will be possible in the future at “hotspots” (hotspots) of coronavirus infection in the country. Meanwhile, the incidence of new COVID-19 infections continues to grow in the country.

388 deputies from the German government coalition voted in favour, 277 voted against and there were two abstentions.

Karl Lauterbach, German Minister of Health.

Had the amended Infection Protection Act not been passed, all previous restrictions due to SARS-CoV-2 would have expired on Saturday.

Now, the law is replaced by the so-called “basic protection”, which essentially determines the requirement to wear a face mask on public transport and in facilities where vulnerable people are present.

The German federal states themselves can only order stricter measures for so-called “hotspots”. However, during a transition period, states can keep the old rules in effect until April 2, 2022.

ZIP (dpa, Tagesschau)