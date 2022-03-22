German president and his wife test positive for coronavirus

BERLIN (AP) — German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has tested positive for the coronavirus, the head of state’s office said Tuesday, as the country’s infection rate remains stubbornly high.

Steinmeier’s wife, Elke Buedenbender, also tested positive, the presidential office added. Both have mild symptoms and were immediately placed in isolation.

Steinmeier has been Germany’s president, a largely ceremonial but morally charged post, since 2017. Before that, he was twice foreign minister to Chancellor Angela Merkel and chief of staff to her predecessor, Gerhard Schroeder.

He was elected to a second five-year term in February.

Germany is currently in the process of lifting most of its coronavirus restrictions, despite a surge in infections. On Tuesday, the national center for disease control said that in the previous 24 hours, 222,000 new cases were reported, in addition to 264 deaths, bringing the total in the country since the start of the pandemic to 127,193.

The national infection rate was 1,733.4 new cases per 100,000 residents in the past seven days, compared with 1,585.4 a week earlier.