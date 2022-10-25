German surgeon killed his lover for putting cocaine in his private parts – People – Culture

A renowned German surgeon was sentenced to nine years in prison after his lover died of an overdose for spraying cocaine on his member when they practiced oral sex.

Andreas David Niederbichler, better known as ‘Dr. Coke Penis’ or the German Christian Grey, he was found guilty by the court, even after pleading not guilty to the charges.

In fact, during the trial, Niederbichler assured that the victim, identified as Yvonne M, 38, who died after suffering from shortness of breath and a collapse, knew that he had drugs in his private parts.

However, according to the ‘Daily Mail’ report, the investigations revealed that the former chief physician of the Halberstadt Clinic in Saxony-Anhalt he had put cocaine in her champagne glasses, lipstick and toothpaste without her realizing it.

For his actions, the man was convicted in 2019 of the crimes of aggravated rape and bodily harm resulting in death.

However, Yvonne M.’s widower and son sued the surgeon again because the murderer refused to pay financial compensation to cover funeral expenses.

A new lawsuit after the unusual case

The judge determined that the man must compensate the victim’s family.

After the victim’s relatives called for more justice, the court in Magdeburg, Germany, responded.

Judge Steffi Ewald said: “The defendant is sentenced to pay funeral costs in the amount of £7,000, as well as survivor benefits for the husband and son of the deceased in the amount of £9,000 each.”

This means that, The doctor will have to pay about 40 million pesos for funeral expenses and 50 million for each of the relatives.

Before the new judgment, Niederbichler returned to be considered innocent; however, the court found him guilty for three other cases of women who were sexually assaulted by him between September 2015 and February 2018.

Surgeon’s Statements and Your Appeal

Yes, there were drugs. But I didn’t drug any of the women without their knowledge.

The 48-year-old man charged in the death of Yvonne M spoke to the German newspaper ‘Bild’ and said: “Yes, there were drugs. But I didn’t drug any of the women without their knowledge.”

In addition, he stated that the victim was a drug addict, so he wanted to prove that he was not criminally guilty.

Nevertheless, the appeal was rejected. According to the ‘Daily Mail’, “Three other women who had sex with the doctor reported feeling dizzy after meeting him, while one was involved in two car accidents after an appointment. Another reported passing out and having nervous spasms.”

The harsh words of the victim’s father



He promised to heal our daughter, now she’s dead

During the hearings it was heard that Andreas David Niederbichler and Yvonne M had met in the office, as the woman was their patient before they began their clandestine adventure.

The victim’s father, identified as Juergen M, spoke to the German media ‘Bild’ and said: “He promised to cure our daughter, now she is dead.”

“She was very pretty and patient of hers. He operated on her twice for tendonitis,” he added.

“I have to distract myself every day in some way, otherwise I will go crazy. If I had died in an accident, we could have reached an agreement. But not with this,” he concluded.

