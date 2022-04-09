Germán Villa accuses one of the most important legends of Club América of being a thief

Social networks turned on again after German Villaone of the ex-soccer players of the Eagles of Americamade a comment where he executed a judgment against Hector Miguel Zeladaex-goalkeeper born in Argentina who was also part of the first team, a few years ago.

The context

This situation arose after the former player Jesus Mendozawill post a photo on Twittersame that accompanied with the photo caption “Do you recognize these legends on the grill?”, question to which the fans and followers of the America club They responded immediately, since they identified the figures on the postcard and quickly began the debate and the recounting of the achievements and performance that each one demonstrated at the time.

Even the tweet cited above, served for Internet users to also interact with each other but, surprisingly, it appeared German Villawho also entered the talk and externalized from his official account. “That guy on the grill, the gray-haired one, is going to steal even their meat.”

The reaction

Said comment surprised locals and strangers, since it is not known under what intention he made it and in addition to that, certain questions and scenarios began to arise around the response of the historic midfielder, who at some point visited the jersey of the America club.