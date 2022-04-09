Germán Villa explodes and calls Héctor Miguel Zelada a thief

German Villa Y Hector Miguel Zeladaformer historical players of Club América, were seen involved in a controversy in social networksthat for now it is not known if it was a joke or if it was something serious.

It turns out that this Friday Chuy Mendoza, another former Eagles footballer, uploaded a photo to his official Twitter account where Zelada appears with Cesilio de los Santos at a barbecue to celebrate the arrival of the weekend.

To accompany the image, Mendoza put the following: “Do you recognize these roast legends?“. The tweet had a positive response from the azulcrema fans, but the one who answered in another sense was Germánwho attacked Héctor Miguel.

From his personal account @villavillano, the current director of the Institute of Sport and Physical Culture of Morelia wrote: “that guy from the grill, the gray-haired one is going to steal even their meat“The comment was not answered by any of those involved, but everything indicates that it is due to past remarks.

The controversies of Miguel Zelada

The Argentine has starred in several dark episodes. In 2013, he was dismissed as sports director in San Juan del Río for breach of trust and by alleged fraud after promoting a “ghost” match between legends of America and Cruz Azul.

His last controversy came in 2020, when a woman who served as his community manager denounced him for non-paymenta situation that was not publicly clarified but left Héctor Miguel in a bad light.

