German Wolfgang Petersen, director of The NeverEnding Story, has died

German filmmaker Wolfgang Petersen, director of The Neverending Story, The Ship Y Troyamong other films, died at the age of 81 in California due to pancreatic cancer. A review of the career of the acclaimed filmmaker and maker of blockbusters.

The director whose jobs also include A Perfect Storm (2000) Y Presidential Plane (1997) He died peacefully in the company of his wife of 50 years, Maria Antoinette, reported the specialized portal Deadline. Petersen was born in Emden on March 14, 1941 during World War II and his first film was in 1974 with the thriller One or the other of us.

The director established himself in 1981 with Boat, in which he narrated the war from the point of view of a German submarine captain and his crew, a work for which he was nominated for an Oscar as best director. After BoatPeterson began his Hollywood career in 1985 with the children’s adventure story The endless story, based on the novel by his compatriot Michael Ende, which became a cinema success at the time and had two sequels in which he did not participate. Also, in 1993 she directed Clint Eastwood in the political thriller in the line of fire and, reaching his last credits, he made Presidential plane with Harrison Ford, a perfect storm with George Clooney Troy in 2004 with Brad Pitt and a 2006 remake of Poseidon.

His latest blockbuster, Poseidon, featured a top-notch cast -Josh Lucas (Hulk), Kurt Russell (Sky High, The Thing), Emmy Rossum (Tomorrow) and Richard Dreyfuss (Jaws, Close Encounters of the Third Kind, The Goodbye Girl)- and it was a flop at the box office. “It’s New Year’s Eve on a luxury cruise, to which many have not only brought their desire for fun, but also their personal problems. A giant wave hits the ship and makes it upside down. A group of passengers will enter the cabin trap and corridors in search of an exit”, reads the synopsis of the film that Petersen never considered a remake, but a “completely different” film from the moment the ship capsizes.