Germany, 2 policemen killed during a road control, authors on the run – Corriere.it

The shooting at dawn in Kusel, a town in the Rhineland-Palatinate district, in the southwest. The victims are a 24-year-old policewoman and her 29-year-old patrol colleague. Hunt Attackers: Could be a poacher

Two policemen were killed this morning at dawn in Germany during a shooting following a traffic check. The event happened in the town of Kusel, in the southwest of the country. The victims are a 24-year-old policewoman and her 29-year-old patrol colleague. The two had managed to notify the central via radio explaining that they had been injured, but when the reinforcements arrived for them there was unfortunately already nothing more to do.

the hunt for the attackers, one of whom certainly armed. Investigators assume they were traveling by car. Yet the reason is unknown who unleashed the fire: phe could be a poacher, because shortly before the shooting, the two agents had sent a radio message indicating that they had stopped a half-suspect carrying game in the trunk.

Regardless of what the reasons may have been, the fact remains that this crime resembles an execution reacted by the German Interior Minister, Nancy Faeser. It is an act that shows how police officers risk their lives every day for our safety, Faeser added.

Even the governor of Rhineland-Palatinate, the Social Democrat Maly Dreyer, said she was deeply upset: it is a frightening crime.

According to an initial reconstruction, the two officers approached a vehicle for a check when gunshots were fired around 4.20.

According to the Tagesspiegel, one of the suspects is known to the police.



Not knowing which direction he headed, the search for the killer was extended to neighboring Saarland, on the border with France.

Meanwhile, the police have asked the inhabitants of the Rhineland-Palatinate district, where Kusel is located, not to give rides to hitchhikers.