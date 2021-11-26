World

Germany, 76 thousand infections in 24 hours and military to move the sick. A lockdown is evoked: “Limit contacts”

Photo of James Reno James Reno11 hours ago
0 347 1 minute read

The psychological threshold of 100 thousand deaths since the beginning of the pandemic and 76 thousand infections in 24 hours has been exceeded, an absolute record.

In Germany, Covid does not stop on the contrary, it continues to accelerate. And for the first time since the emergency began, in March 2020, the sick are transported on military aircraft to be sorted into less crowded hospitals.

He speaks of an “extremely dramatic situation, like never since the beginning of the pandemic,” said outgoing Health Minister Jens Spahn.

“We need a massive reduction in contacts, and now,” said Robert Koch Institut president Lothar Wieler, who was next to him at the press conference.

“Germany is at a crossroads – in Wieler’s words – we have a choice: we can take the road that leads to chaos and a bad end. Or the one that lightens the health system and perhaps allows us to experience a peaceful Christmas “.

A lockdown is now being evoked in no uncertain terms, on which the nascent government led by Olaf Scholze must decide: “What still needs to happen to convince us to introduce all possible measures to stop this fourth wave?”.

The situation is particularly dramatic in Saxony, where the weekly incidence yesterday touched 1074.6 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants: “We do not want to allow a Bergamo in Saxony”, said President Michael Kretschmer, invoking the drama experienced during the first wave from the Lombard city.

“If in a week at this time we realize that we still have an infection dynamics like the current one, we will have to discuss together what measures are still necessary. No one in Germany would tolerate images like those of Bergamo,” he added.

(Unioneonline / L)

© All rights reserved

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno11 hours ago
0 347 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Christmas with the green pass: the rules for traveling in Italy and abroad

3 weeks ago

“Children sold in exchange for food, more and more child brides”

11 hours ago

Climate, Obama at COP26: “Islands never so threatened”

3 weeks ago

The Day of Kindness: why the festival was born in Japan and how it spread around the world

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button