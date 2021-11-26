Germany, 76 thousand infections in 24 hours and military to move the sick. A lockdown is evoked: “Limit contacts”

The psychological threshold of 100 thousand deaths since the beginning of the pandemic and 76 thousand infections in 24 hours has been exceeded, an absolute record.

In Germany, Covid does not stop on the contrary, it continues to accelerate. And for the first time since the emergency began, in March 2020, the sick are transported on military aircraft to be sorted into less crowded hospitals.

He speaks of an “extremely dramatic situation, like never since the beginning of the pandemic,” said outgoing Health Minister Jens Spahn.

“We need a massive reduction in contacts, and now,” said Robert Koch Institut president Lothar Wieler, who was next to him at the press conference.

“Germany is at a crossroads – in Wieler’s words – we have a choice: we can take the road that leads to chaos and a bad end. Or the one that lightens the health system and perhaps allows us to experience a peaceful Christmas “.

A lockdown is now being evoked in no uncertain terms, on which the nascent government led by Olaf Scholze must decide: “What still needs to happen to convince us to introduce all possible measures to stop this fourth wave?”.

The situation is particularly dramatic in Saxony, where the weekly incidence yesterday touched 1074.6 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants: “We do not want to allow a Bergamo in Saxony”, said President Michael Kretschmer, invoking the drama experienced during the first wave from the Lombard city.

“If in a week at this time we realize that we still have an infection dynamics like the current one, we will have to discuss together what measures are still necessary. No one in Germany would tolerate images like those of Bergamo,” he added.

