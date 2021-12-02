Germany, a new squeeze arrives for no vax: ban on entry to retail stores (except pharmacies, food and tobacco)

In the coming months the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus will represent at least half of all infections in Europe. To say it is the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (Ecdc), according to which, based on preliminary data collected by South Africa and presented in its new report, the new mutation “could have a substantial growth advantage over the Delta“. So the countries run for cover and the first to move is there Germany, with the outgoing Chancellor, Angela Merkel, who announced what is in fact almost a lockdown for the unvaccinated. The government of Berlin in fact it intends to extend the 2G model (green pass recognized only to those who are immunized or cured of Covid, with the exclusion of those with a simple negative swab) to Retail on a federal basis, except for basic necessities such as supermarkets, pharmacies and tobacconists. This is one of the decisions contained in the package launched by the last State-Regions conference.

Germany, Parliament will decide on the vaccine requirement

While Berlin is ready to introduce new restrictions, reflections on the need for also continue push the vaccination campaign in the country to avoid new waves in the future. Thus will the parliamentary debate for the mandatory vaccine anti-Covid, explained the Chancellor. “I would vote in favor – he said – We all hoped that there were more vaccinated people. The way out of the pandemic is the vaccine ”.

Also because Germany, for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, is experiencing a critical situation inside its hospitals: “The situation is serious and the burden of health facilities is partly already at the limits“, Merkel said emphasizing the need for“ a national act of solidarity ”to reduce the number of infections and the pressure on the health system.

And the head of the government stresses that the measures taken in Italy in the past months it has allowed our country to find itself in a less critical situation, at least for the moment, than the rest of Europe. “I would feel better if we were in a situation like that of Italy. If we had an average incidence of infections from 130 as in Italy, or 150, I would feel better “.

Ecdc: “Risk of increased resistance to vaccines”

While South African experts, the country from which the new variant of the coronavirus originated, argue that there is no evidence of a increased resistance to vaccines by Omicron, the ECDC believes that “the presence of multiple mutations in the Spike protein of the Omicron variant of Sars-CoV-2 indicates a high probability of reduction of neutralizing activity by antibodies induced by “previous” infection or vaccination. This means that a drop in immunity of vaccinated and cured, but it is not clear by how much: “Preliminary data – the experts explain – suggest that Omicron could be associated with an increased risk of reinfection in South Africa. However, in the absence of in vitro neutralization data, vaccine efficacy data, and further data on reinfection in populations exposed to different variants of Sars-CoV-2 during previous waves, the extent to which Omicron evades or erodes derived immunity. vaccine or previous infection remains uncertain “.

For all these factors, the EU Center argues that the risk associated with the further introduction and diffusion of the variant in the EU “Is rated from high to very high”: “The evidence of initial cases of this new variant that has been collected from around the world is limited – it reads – but suggests that Omicron may be associated with a higher transmissibility compared to Delta, although solid evidence is still lacking. There remains considerable uncertainty regarding theefficacy of the vaccine, to the risk of reinfection and other properties of Omicron ”. The “current estimates of the severity of the infection associated with Omicron remain” highly uncertain “(which in an initial phase were judged by experts from various countries as milder, ed) “.

The worsening of the situation across the European continent has therefore further increased the ‘red’ areas, those at greatest risk, in the map ofEcdc. Alone Italy And Spain they have areas of yellow color, therefore still not at high risk of contagion. As for Italy it is about Piedmont, Tuscany, Umbria, Puglia, Basilicata, Sicily And Sardinia. In Spain only one region retains the yellow color: theExtremadura. The maximum incidence of infections is concentrated in Germany, Belgium, Holland, Luxembourg, Ireland, Greece and inEastern Europe.

African experts: “Don’t panic, we know how to deal with Omicron”

African experts, however, continue to send reassurances. According to what was declared by John Nkengasong, director of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Africa (Africa Cdc), “there is no need to panic. We are not defenseless. We are not worried that the situation cannot be managed “. The CDC Africa specified that it had been preparing “for a long time” for the possibility of a new variant and is ready to contain the increase in cases. “This will be the fourth wave we will face as a continent – explained Nkengasong – We know how to implement rapid interventions, we know how to provide what is needed”, he clarified, also saying that vaccines in Africa “are circulating with the utmost constancy”. However, the continent’s immunization rate remains low, with only the 7% of people fully vaccinated about 1.3 billion.

The data, however, are not so comforting. In the week leading up to November 30, in South Africa infections from Covid have more than tripled, recording a 311% increase, according to the numbers released byWorld Health Organization. Given that, together with the increase in cases also in other countries of southern and central Africa, it has contributed to a net increase also at the continental level: in the last week, in Africa there has been a 54% increase in new positives, with Omicron becoming the dominant Covid variant in South Africa, as explained by the professor Anne von Gottberg, of the country’s National Institute for Communicable Diseases. At the moment only a limited number of tests have been carried out to verify the presence of the new mutation, however all those sequenced Omicron accounts for 75%.