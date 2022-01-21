Germany: after the Chiron at 417 km / h, there is a storm on the limits of the autobahn

The brain above all else. Although technically he has not broken any speed limit, Passer is accused of having violated the first clause of the German road traffic law: “Anyone who participates in traffic must behave in such a way that no other person is harmed, in danger, obstructed or disturbed more than is inevitable under such circumstances. ” As a result, the German Ministry of Transport believes that all road users should respect the rules and at least drive with their heads. Owners of a 1,500-horsepower hypercar, electronically limited to 420 per hour.

Is this security? It is a cliché that German autobahns are a hyperspace in which to jump at will: 30% of the motorway network is subject to the limit of 100 km / h. In the video, real estate developer Radim Passer – who according to Forbes is the eighth richest person in the Czech Republic, with a fortune totaling over $ 300 million – claims he made sure everything happened safely, on a sudden. straight three-lane ten kilometers long, with good visibility and at a time (presumably dawn) in which traffic is very scarce. Yes, very scarce, but not entirely absent: to get an idea of ​​the difference in travel speed, just look at how the Chiron leaves the other cars behind. Passer is not new to this kind of undertaking: the previous personal “record” was 402 km / h, achieved in 2015 always at the wheel of his own Bugatti, a Veyron. Once again, the W16 did not disappoint him, projecting him beyond four hundred hours: after breaking the record, the euphoric Passer thanked God for being his excellent co-driver.

The controversy over limits is back. An important patronage, this is not discussed: but is it sufficient to decree the lawfulness – and above all, the reasonableness – of the so-called enterprise? The German Ministry of Transport, that is certain, has tied Passer to his finger and will not let him get away with it. Also because the current federal government, led by Chancellor Olaf Scholz, is governed by a coalition of Social Democrats, Greens and Liberals. In the election campaign, the Environmentalists Party had supported the introduction of the obligation to speed on autobahns at 130 km / h, as in the rest of Europe. For safety first of all, but also to reduce the production of polluting emissions. The Liberals got the better of the limits, but episodes like this have rekindled the fuse of the public debate: is it right or not fair that anyone can reach the speed of a jet at take-off not on the runway of an airport, but on the public road, in the presence of other motorists, relying exclusively on the stability of the vehicle and one’s own driving expertise? What limit should be set by those who have legitimately bought and drive a hypercar aware of not breaking the law, if not that of common sense? Indeed, something gets done.