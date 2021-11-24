Germany, agreement found between Spd, Liberals and Greens for the formation of the new Scholz government: the announcement in the afternoon

We are now close to the final handshake, the so-called “Traffic light coalition” set up by the party that won the most votes in the last German elections, the Spd, has reached an agreement with the other two formations that will form the next government led by Olaf Scholz: i greens ei Liberate them (Fdp). To anticipate the white smoke is the agency Dpa, according to which the agreement will be announced to the press in a conference, at 15, a Berlin.

Two months have passed since the vote on September 26, the first in 16 years without Angela Merkel who is thus preparing to give way to the leadership of the government to the socialist leader. Immediately after the opening of the cards and the reading of the results, what immediately seemed the most natural path to follow was precisely that of the “traffic light coalition”, a name born from the color of the three formations that compose it. An understanding left unbalanced, with the socialist team in the middle and which has economic visions not far from those of the Greens which, in turn, will bring to the executive the issues that characterize them most, fromenvironmentalism to the respect for human rights. To keep the alliance not too far from the center and from some points dear to the CDU the Liberals will think about it, especially in economic matters.

The most pressing aspect on the new executive’s agenda will inevitably be the fight against new wave of coronavirus which is putting the country and the hospitals in the most affected areas in crisis. An emergency situation that made the Germany the great sick man of Europe, with new case records that follow each other day after day. For the rest, the agreement will develop on the basis of the preliminary agreement reached in mid-October and which identified a compromise between the positions of the Greens and those of the Fdp. On the one hand, the Liberals get the reappearance of theausterity after the years of the pandemic: their request to return to the Schuldenbremse (the debt brake, also foreseen in the Constitution) in 2023. On the other hand, the Greens should bring home an early exit from coal, the commitments for the electric mobility and renewable energies. And one of the great battles of the SPD also enters the preliminary agreement: theincrease in the minimum wage at 12 euros per hour. After the first year, “the commission for the minimum wage will decide on any further increases”, the document read, which does not provide for the creation of a patrimonial and the introduction of new taxes.