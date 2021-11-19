Germany, alarm from the head of the Koch institute: “The limits to No vax are not enough”. The government: “Also ready for general lockdown”

The situation in Germany is getting more and more complicated. “We absolutely cannot waste time,” said the president of the Robert Koch Institut, Lothar Wieler, at a press conference in Berlin where he launched an appeal together with the Minister of Health Jens Spahn. «We have to reduce the contacts to slow down the dynamics. They get infected every day 10 thousand people in our country. In a quarter of the German districts the incidence is higher 500, in 12 of these above i 1,000“, he added. At this moment, therefore, Germany “is one big outbreak. We are in a national emergency. Now we need to apply the emergency brake ». For Wieler “not enough” even the imposition of 2G (ie the Green pass only for vaccinated and recovered). The incidence of the hospital rate, in fact, exceeds 3 Covid hospitalized patients on 100 thousand inhabitants. The contacts, at this point, must be reduced and massively. For everyone. And not even the lockdown: “We are in a phase in which we should not rule out anything”, concluded the German Health Minister Jens Spahn, answering a question about why Germany does not immediately go into lockdown. To use the words of German Chancellor Angela Merkel, the situation is “dramatic”.

