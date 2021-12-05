Germany, an entire family killed. In the villa 5 victims, three are children

Berlin. Horror at the gates of Berlin. The bodies of five lifeless people were found in a single-family house in Senzig (Königs Wusterhausen), a town a few kilometers from the center of the capital, near the new Berlin-Brandenburg airport named after Willy Brandt. Speaking to the Berlin newspaper BZ, Cottbus Attorney General Gernot Bantleon said: “The homicide team and forensics are at the crime scene and one of our prosecutors is investigating the crimes. The five dead are two adults and three children. The corpses show gunshot and stab wounds. ” The children were four, eight and ten years old, while the two adults were about forty. “We assume this is a multiple homicide,” a spokesman for the Southern Police Directorate confirmed hours later.

The police were alerted by a phone call received at noon from a neighbor of the family. What made him suspicious was the total silence in which the house was immersed on a day without school and the fact that the children, always ready to play in the garden in front of the house, did not show up. Approaching the house, the witness reported that he saw some bodies inside the house.

When the alarm went off, the police surrounded the house. Firemen were the first to enter the cottage, fearing that the family might have been the victim of a carbon monoxide leak. Having ascertained the violent death of the five victims, the prosecutor sent a team of forensic technicians to the scene, assisted by an expert from the Brandenburg Institute of Forensic Medicine. According to information gathered by the local press, the hypothesis of collective suicide was not ruled out at the beginning of the investigation.

After the bodies were found, the police cordoned off the road to the house of death to keep a small group of onlookers away. A photo circulated on the Internet of a firefighter taking the family’s dog away in a cage. Within hours, the Senzig suburb of Königs Wusterhausen became the scene of a detective film, with gazelles, ambulances and a comings and goings of forensic experts in their full suits with white helmets looking for useful traces to reconstruct the happened.

The houses throughout the district were involved in the investigation, with the police and investigators busy collecting information on the incident from all the neighbors. There was widespread dismay among the inhabitants of Senzig at the terrifying death of the five inhabitants of the house. In the evening some people lit candles and placed flowers near the house.