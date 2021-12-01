Germany and Austria “in favor” – Corriere.it

from Fabrizio Caccia

The idea of ​​making the vaccine mandatory is gaining ground, but the EU is advancing in random order. Greece requires immunization on those over 60. Israel: the booster is “very effective”

Coordination between the 27 countries on common anti Covid measures, painstakingly pursued last week by the European Commission, is already in danger of jumping. Individual states, worried about the progress of the Omicron variant, increasingly embrace the idea of ​​mandatory vaccination. Germany ahead. The federal government is expected to finalize further restrictions for unvaccinated people tomorrow. The next German Chancellor Olaf Scholz would not have hidden in yesterday’s meeting with Angela Merkel to be in favor of introducing the compulsory vaccination and the prohibition of access for the unvaccinated to all non-essential commercial establishments.

Austria and Greece, for their part, have already moved forward. The government of Alexander Schallenberg is studying a law that provides for fines of up to 7,200 euros for those who insist on refusing the vaccine after two official reminders. The rule is expected to come into effect as early as this month, but the amounts could be adjusted based on the income of the offender. All must be immunized Austrian citizens over 14 years of age and also people residing in the country.

On the same line Greece that, starting from January 16 2022, decided to impose thevaccination obligation, but only to citizens who have reached the age of 60. Also in this case those who refuse the administration will have to pay one fine of one hundred euros per personif until you agree to have the injection. The funds raised from the fines will be donated to Greek hospitals against the pandemic. “It is not a punishment – said the premier Kyriakos Mitsotakis – I would define it as a health tax ».

But Europe no longer seems to have a common position even on the ban on blocking flights from highly contagious countries: despite the words of the WHO head, Tedros A. Ghebreyesus, who yesterday called for a “rational” and “proportionate response” »To the Omicron variant, Portugal has already imposed a buffer to anyone arriving from the dark red and dark red areas indicated by the ECDC (Holland, Belgium, Ireland and Eastern European countries).

There are many doubts and diverging opinions on the Omicron variant. G7 health ministers concluded that it is ‘highly communicable’. According to the World Health Organization, however, “there is no evidence that it is more transmissible “than others. But yesterday the same WHO invited «Over 60 and frail people» not to travel. And again: a sentence of the CEO of Moderna was enough, Stephan Bancel, interviewed by Financial Times, to bring down the markets (Milan -1.85, London -1.49, Frankfurt and Paris -1.53): «Existing vaccines are much less effective against Omicron». True? “We have reasonable confidence in the protection that the current round of vaccines can provide with three doses,” he objected Scott Gottlieb, of the Pfizer Board of Directors. AND data coming from Israel confirm theefficacy of the third dose against the variant.

Andre Ammon, the Head of the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (Ecdc), said so far they are 42 cases of infected Omicron, all asymptomatic or with mild symptoms. For now, Italy is reflected in the words of the head of state, Sergio Mattarella: «The resurgence of infections reminds us of don’t let your guard down and reminds us of the utmost responsibility “.