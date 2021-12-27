Germany and Austria, what is the 2G model and how it has overcome infections with the No vax lockdown

In Italy the idea has never been put into practice, in Austria And Germany instead the so-called lockdown No vax and the 2G model seem to give the first results. At the beginning of November there were about 74 thousand positive Germans, in the last hours 10 thousand were registered yesterday and 13 thousand today. In Austria it has gone from 15 thousand to just over two thousand. Not a bad step forward, the result of evident less tracking during holidays, but also of government restrictions, which have effectively isolated those who have chosen not to be vaccinated, prohibiting a whole series of activities from which the No vax are remained excluded. Preferring, of course, the vaccinated, who have continued their life almost without major jolts.

The 2G model in Germany and Austria

It is called the 2G model because the Green pass German allowed access to a whole series of activities only to those who were vaccinated (geimpft) and those who were healed (genesen) from Covid-19. It was introduced after the 3G model (“geimpft, genesen oder getestet”, i.e. vaccinated, cured or tested) seemed too weak and remained valid – with molecular swab – only to access the workplace or for some essential services such as pharmacies or those who sell basic necessities.

With these measures, Austria and Germany have set up the famous No vax lockdown, imposing the 2G rule for most activities, and thus limiting the public life of those who fall into the 3G category (i.e. the unvaccinated but only with a swab, even negative, available). In Austria the lockdown for the unvaccinated it dates back to mid-November, with former Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg who had spoken of a “serious situation”. Since that moment, shops, restaurants, cinemas, bars, theaters, concerts and stadiums have been “closed” to those without a 2G Green pass, ie the result of vaccination or recovery from the virus. In Austria and Germany these were not the only measures: reintroduced the curfew for all with the closure of bars and restaurants at 22. Chapter events: without assigning seats, the ceiling is set at 25 people vaccinated or cured with the obligation of an Ffp2 mask. In events with assigned seats, the green light is up to 500 people if vaccinated or cured, to 1,000 if vaccinated, cured and with negative buffer and to 2,000 with booster dose and negative buffer.

Germany, lockdown for No vax and New Year’s Eve squeeze

The No vax lockdown was announced by former Chancellor Angela Merkel on 2 December to stop the fourth wave. Since then, only the vaccinated have had free access to restaurants, cinemas, museums and shops. While No vax could not meet more than two people at a time. The stadiums will be closed to the public from 28 December while the squeeze for New Year has been translated into numbers: stop at big parties (even in clubs) and at home you can meet up to 10 people. Always vaccinated, of course.