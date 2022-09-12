Germany arrests a Turkish citizen related to the seizure of 2.3 tons of cocaine from Peru

The Federal Criminal Investigation Office (BKA) of Germany reported today the arrest of a Turkish citizen related to the seizure of around 2.3 tons of cocaine from Peruheld on August 31, in collaboration with the Hamburg customs authorities,

The seizure of the drugs was preceded by a controlled supply to Germanyan operation that was carried out for the first time by sea and that was initiated by the Peruvian authorities, the statement specifies.

binational operation

Within the framework of the operation, the BKA arrested, by order of the Hamburg Public Prosecutor’s Office, the alleged organizer of the importation of the seized cocaine, a 58-year-old Turkish citizen and resident of Cologne, accused of drug trafficking. cocaine on a large scale.

Agents also seized data support systems, mobile phones, laptops and cash.

Meanwhile, in Peru Four other alleged organizers were arrested.

“The pressure of the supply of cocaine from South America remains high. This is reflected, among other things, in the fact that the quantities of cocaine seized have increased considerably in recent years, both in Germany as in other countries in Europe and around the world,” said Martina LinkVice President of the BKA.

He added that “import smuggling by sea plays a prominent role here” as “is demonstrated by the seizures of large quantities of cocaine at the main European gateways, the ports of Antwerp and Rotterdam, as well as this new large-scale seizure call at the port of Hamburg”.

“The fight against organized drug trafficking on an international scale therefore remains a priority task for the Federal Office of Criminal Investigation,” he added. (EFE)

