Germany began to fill the largest gas warehouse in Western Europe, abandoned by the Russian company Gazprom

FILE PHOTO: The Astora natural gas reservoir, which is Western Europe’s largest natural gas storage, in Rehden, Germany, March 16, 2022. Astora is part of the Gazprom Germania group. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

Germany has started to fill the huge Rehden gas storage facility, abandoned by the Russian company Gazpromthe state-appointed manager said on Thursday, as Europe’s biggest economy tries to hedge against the risk of Moscow cutting off supply.

Russian gas is vital for Europe and for Germany in particular. However, Western sanctions over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine and Russia’s looming deadline for ruble payments, which most buyers have rejected, have cast doubt on supply.

Gazprom last month abandoned its Gazprom Germania business, which included Western Europe’s largest gas storage facility in Rehden, as diplomatic relations deteriorated.

“As of today small volumes are being injected”said to Reuters Egbert Laegethe administrator appointed by the German energy regulator to temporarily manage the company, in his first interview on the job.

“We are working hard on solutions to ensure that quite a bit more gas can enter the store soon.”

FILE PHOTO: The Astora natural gas reservoir, which is Western Europe’s largest natural gas storage, is pictured in Rehden, Germany, March 16, 2022. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

Rehden can hold a few 4,000 million cubic meters of gas, but last winter he only received small amounts. Laege said the need to fill it up for next winter was evident.

Currently, Rehden is only filled to a 0.6%well below the 36% average for German gas storage facilities.

The regulator has said it will control Gazprom Germania until September 30 and that you have the right to remove executives, hire new staff and tell management how to proceed. He has not said what will happen after that date.

File image of an employee walking near a part of Gazprom’s Power of Siberia gas pipeline at the Atamanskaya compression station outside the city of Svobodny, in Russia’s Amur Oblast. November 29, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File

“We have come a long way in stabilizing the activities of the Gazprom Germania group in uncertain times,” Laege said, adding that he was in regular contact with the economy ministry, the German network regulator and the group’s business partners.

“They all recognize the enormous importance of the Gazprom Germania Group in securing gas supplies. The trust of our business partners is perhaps our most important asset. I will do everything possible to maintain and reinforce this trust.”

(With information from Reuters)

