Germany blocks Nord Stream 2, Europe with bated breath for gas supplies – Corriere.it

from Paolo Valentino

In Germany, the federal network agency suspends certification: a purely regulatory issue, apparently. Which to reopen the whole geostrategic game on Moscow’s energy supplies to Europe

FROM OUR CORRESPONDENT

BERLIN – The decision of the German Energy Networks Authority to temporarily freeze the certification of Nord Stream 2, the pipe that connects Russia directly to Germany, bypassing Ukraine, causes a sharp rise in prices on gas markets. But above all, despite being of a technical-formal nature, it delays at least until the second half of 2022 the entry into operation of the gas pipeline and reopens the entire geo-strategic game on Moscow’s energy supplies to Europe.

At the basis of the stop decided by the regulator is the non-compliance with German and EU law of the ownership and management structures of the Nord Stream 2 AG consortium, which is a company with official headquarters in Switzerland. In fact, European legislation provides for the so-called “unbundling”, according to which the companies that produce, transport and distribute gas must be separate legal entities. To overcome the obstacle and get in order, the Russian group Gazprom, which controls the consortium, has decided to create an ad hoc subsidiary in Germany, which will operate the German part of the pipeline. But the procedure has not yet been completed, the transfer of assets and employees still in progress and until then the Bundesnetzagentur has decided to suspend its green light.

The reaction of the gas markets was immediate. The European benchmark climbed 15.2% to EUR 94 per megawatt hour, while UK futures contracts rose 17%. Both figures have been at their highest levels for a month now, amid growing concerns that Europe will face natural gas shortages in the upcoming winter.

The spokespersons of the Authority for Networks assure that the procedure will continue as soon as the subsidiary company is operational. But even if the green signal arrives by the mandatory deadline of the end of January, the Nord Stream 2 certification should then be submitted for approval by the European Commission, which has two months to evaluate it. And at that point, even in the presence of a positive opinion, there will almost certainly be appeals from Countries that oppose the pipeline, primarily Poland, which has always considered it a threat to the security of the Union European, as it would increase its energy dependence on Moscow.

At full capacity, Nord Stream 2 would in fact allow Gazprom to deliver over 55 billion cubic meters of gas a year to Germany and other countries, passing under the Baltic Sea, thus avoiding using the pipes of the traditional route they cross. Ukraine. For Vladimir Putin this is a vital geostrategic project, to the point that the head of the Kremlin has repeatedly linked the increase in gas exports to Europe to the approval of Nord Stream 2. In truth, the head of the Kremlin also tried to reassure Europeans from the intimidation of the Belarusian dictator Aleksandr Lukashenko, who, faced with the new sanctions imposed by the EU due to the immigration crisis, threatened to cut the supplies of Russian gas that they pass through his country. A threat that Putin stigmatized, saying that Lukashenko had spoken in a fit of anger.

But the do ut des of the Russian president is equally worrying. According to the Ukrainian authorities, obviously part of the dispute because transit rights are an indispensable source of foreign currency for the country, Putin is in fact blackmailing Europe. Yuriy Vitrenko, the head of Naftogaz, the Kiev state holding, accused Gazprom of using legal tricks to circumvent European competition rules, making fun of the European Union. The Poles are also on the same line. Pawel Majevski, who heads the public gas company in Poland, called the German decision a good sign for Europe as it is not possible to certify a subsidiary of Nord Stream 2 Ag as an independent pipeline operator.

In the new game, the United States remains silent for the moment. Washington has opposed Nord Stream 2 for years. But last July, the Biden administration favored good relations with Germany, deciding not to renew the extraterritorial sanctions, imposed by Trump and which punished any foreign company involved in the project. In fact, it was a green light.

But the decision of the Bundesnetzagentur also has repercussions on the German internal political situation and could prove to be a divisive factor in the ongoing negotiations for a new government coalition between the SPD, the Greens and the Liberals. The Social Democrats, in fact, have always been the strongest defenders of Nord Stream 2, a project signed by Chancellor Gerard Schrder, who today is also president of the consortium. But Greens and liberals have always opposed him and yesterday the two parties welcomed the freezing of certification.