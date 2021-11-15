Germany, cases among students are increasing: over 54 thousand in quarantine. The lessons remain in the presence

In the last week in Germany they registered 23,290 cases of new infections among students e 54,364 were put in forty. This was announced by the conference of ministers of culture, the Kultusministerkonferenz, which regularly records the data of the Covid infection among young people. The conference itself reiterated its intention to keep teaching face-to-face, but at the same time did not hold back from sounding the alarm.

The numbers emerge from a survey of just under 24 thousand schools And 8.5 million of students. It therefore reflects only a part of the total in the whole country, in which there are 40 thousand schools and at least 11 million students. However, there is a lack of data from some regions: for example from Baden Württemberg, where for the week of All Saints was not collected. The Länder, in general, do not receive responses from all institutions. To the numbers must also be added approx 1,800 cases recorded among teachers e 1,100 teachers in quarantine on a sample of 741 thousand. The highest numbers are given by Bavaria which alone reported 10,007 students with Covid and 16,721 in quarantine and where schools were also closed in the first week of November.

In 243 institutes, many more than elsewhere, the lessons still work only partially in the presence. The Bavarian figure is also high in proportion to teachers: 651 have contracted the infection and 176 are in quarantine. For comparison, consider that the North Rhine Westphalia which has over 4.8 million more inhabitants, in the last week recorded 5,034 students with Covid and 16,402 in quarantine respectively; 328 teachers infected and 285 quarantined.

Bavaria has already imposed the return of the mask per lesson for elementary school children from this week and for secondary school students also i daily tests. Governor on Sunday Markus Söder indicated that the tests will be extended three times a week for all pupils. The measures were extended to avert school closures. On the other hand, already a year ago, by relying on distance teaching, teachers had had difficulty covering the programs and assessing the learning of all students. However, it cannot be ignored that about the 57% of the Young people between 12 and 17 years in Germany is not yet vaccinated against Covid and in this age group there are more contacts. Those who become infected at school can later infect others.

As reported by the Robert Koch Institut, in the children and in teenagers in general, the course of Covid is mild and often asymptomatic, or at most monosymptomatic. Although rare, there are serious cases even in the absence of previous infections. The connections with coronavirus infection are not yet clear, but it is known that a pediatric multi-systemic inflammatory syndrome (PIMS) can arise rarely after about two weeks from an infection, with high fever, pain, vomiting, skin rashes and fatigue. , which must be treated with intensive care. For Robert Koch it is therefore essential that the use of masks in class. In fact, since the beginning of the pandemic in Germany there have been 27 deaths under the age of twenty, although 17 adolescents already had serious diseases, no one can hope that they will increase. At the same time, an English study shows that those who have to resort to hospitalization still have the same number risks of complications like a person over fifty.

In this fourth wave, the president of the Rki Lothar Wieler, during a press conference with the Minister of Health Jens Spahn (CDU), he defined worrying the very high incidence of Covid among students. The trend can be reconstructed by relying on the most recent data on infections by age phase disseminated by the Rki relating to the 44th week of the year, from 1 to 7 November. The national average incidence of infections per 100 thousand inhabitants at the time was 211.85 and leaving out newborns and children aged 0 to 4, among which at the end of October there was a value of infections below the average (109.77); in students aged 5 to 9 the index rose to 345.15; from 10 to 14 years old he was still growing a 411; between 15 and 19 years a 302.14 and finally between 20 and 24 years it always touched 256.80. Considering the older age groups only between 35 and 39 years and 40 and 44 years, we found similar weekly incidences, respectively 265.02 and 272.48. While even among the over 90s the frequency was lower, settling at 196.52; and even less between 85 and 89 and 80 and 84 years, respectively 137.40 and 114.36.

There Deutschen Gesellschaft für Pädiatrische Infektiologie is conducting research on the long-term health consequences of a Covid-19 infection among children. He wants to discern between the actual cases of long covid and those who complain of disturbances due to the persistence of the state of emergency. In fact, there are also many open questions about how the generation z is psychologically marked by the pandemic. However, Professor Lothar Wieler urged not to underestimate the extent of long covid in young people even if it is still unclear how frequent and long-lasting it actually is. RKI itself gives evidence of studies with very different results. An Italian investigation appeared in Acta Paediatrica on April 9, 2021 on 129 children. It recorded that more than four months after an acute infection, more than half had at least one symptom intermittently, and that 42.6% were disadvantaged in their daily activities. As for adults, they complained of fatigue, limb-muscle pains, headaches, insomnia and frequent breathing difficulties. Another American study published in Clinical Infectious Diseases on April 28, 2021, on the other hand, he found no persistence of symptoms among minors. While a British survey of children between 2 and 16 years, released by the British Office for National Statistics on 1 April 2021, found that only 7% -9% of the sample had long covid symptoms after 12 weeks; A Swiss survey of 21 May 2021 of pupils in 55 primary and secondary schools in Zurich concluded that only 2% to 4% of children had long covid symptoms beyond 12 weeks. The German ZdF in June also cited a Swedish study which confirmed that even children and young people can be seriously affected by Covid; while another conducted in Dresden on 1,560 students recorded that long covid among young people is rare and many symptoms attributable to a long lockdown. The good news is that, according to the München Klinik Long Covid Ambulanz, an observatory dedicated to patients up to 25 years old born from the collaboration between the university clinics of the Bavarian capital, many children can then also be free of long-lasting symptoms. Having said that – however, the home page of the same institution mentions – it is also true that a complex picture of symptoms can remain even if all standard investigations are normal.

Nonetheless, the EMA has announced that it will only decide in two months whether to admit the vaccine Modern for children aged 6 to 11. While the German Standing Commission for Vaccinations, the StiKo, has changed its indications: a higher frequency of cases of heart muscle infections in young people occurring with the Moderna product suggests that from now on, from 12 to 30 years of age, vaccines only with the preparation Pfizer-BionTech. For Pofessor Wieler, the virus has changed and is more aggressive, but vaccination remains very effective. Nonetheless, they are increasingly reported cases of aggression against the staff doctor that encourages people to get vaccinated, or simply asks visitors in the aisle to observe safety regulations.