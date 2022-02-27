Germany commits arms support to Ukraine by sending missiles and grenade launchers

(EFE).- The Government of Germany informed today in a statement of its decision to send “as soon as possible” to Ukraine a thousand anti-tank grenade launchers and 500 Stinger air defense missiles belonging to the German armed forces to support Ukrainian troops.

“Russian aggression against Ukraine marks a change of era. It threatens our entire post-war order. In this situation, it is our obligation to support Ukraine to the best of our ability in defending against the invading army of Vladimir Putin,” said Foreign Minister Olaf Scholz.

He reiterated that “Germany is on the side of Ukraine“, According to the statement released by the Executive spokesman, Steffen Hebestreit.

The Government also confirmed through another spokesman the authorization to the Netherlands for the supply of 400 German-produced anti-tank grenade launchers and to Estonia for the shipment of nine D-30 howitzers and ammunition for the armed forces of the former German Democratic Republic (GDR) .

Previously, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Annalena Baerbock, and the Minister of the Economy, Robert Habeck, had reported on Twitter about the support of the German government to equip Ukraine militarily.

“After Russia’s shameful attack, Ukraine must be able to defend itself. You have the inalienable right to self-defense. Thus, the government supports Ukraine with the equipment with urgently necessary material”, they pointed out.

The Ministry of Economy and Climate also reported the authorization to send 14 armored vehicles intended for personal protection and, if necessary, for evacuation purposes, in addition to the supply of 10,000 tons of fuel via Poland.

Hours earlier, Ukraine’s ambassador to Germany, Andrij Melnyk, had expressed his hope that the German government would green light today to the supply of defensive weapons to Ukrainesomething that the Executive led by Scholz had refused until now.

Melnyk had rightly specified that the two main types of defensive weapon that Ukraine needs are air defense missiles and anti-tank missiles, “in order to stop the ground offensive and secure the airspace“.

The Polish Prime Minister, Mateusz Morawiecki, reiterated today in Berlin before meeting with Scholz and the Lithuanian President, Gitanas Nauseda, that Ukraine needs ‘real help’ for its soldiers and criticized the shipment by Germany of only 5,000 helmets, which he described as a “joke”.