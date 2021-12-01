Germany, Covid patients transferred abroad. Scholz towards compulsory vaccination

The situation of intensive care “is highly dramatic”. This was stated by the health minister of Baden-Wuerttemberg, announcing that the Land is preparing to send patients also abroad and has already received availability from Italy (Lombardy), France and Switzerland. “We are preparing to transfer patients abroad, if necessary” said Manne Lucha: the load of the hospitals is immense “and people can’t take it anymore”.

For several days, German laenders have been transferring patients due to the heavy burden of resuscitation. In recent days Bavaria has sent two patients to Italy, in Bolzano and Merano.

Covid, that’s why it is worse in Germany than elsewhere. The meeting between Scholz, Merkel and the governors has been brought forward to tomorrow by our correspondent Tonia Mastrobuoni November 29, 2021





Intanti also the “Chancellor in pectore” Olaf Scholz asked for the introduction of the vaccination obligation in Germany, during the online summit between the German government and the governors of the laender. He writes it there Bild on his website, explaining that the outgoing finance minister has addressed the heads of government of the federal states saying that as a deputy he will vote “in favor” of such a proposal, presented in a special draft by the CDU / CSU governors. Furthermore, Scholz presented a “catalog of measures” which include the “2G” rule (access only to vaccinated and cured) also in the retail trade with the sole exclusion of supermarkets, the closure of discos in areas with a high incidence of contagion and a ceiling on the presence of spectators in major events.