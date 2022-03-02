Germany deletes its list of COVID “high risk areas” | United States

BERLIN (AP) — Germany is removing all countries currently on its list of COVID-19 “high-risk areas” as part of a rewrite of its travel rules that takes effect Thursday.

The country’s center for disease control, the Robert Koch Institute, said the German list will henceforth only include places where high infection rates are linked to variants of COVID-19 that are more virulent than the current omicron variant, which in many cases it causes a relatively mild illness.

The change means the current list of “high-risk areas,” which contains dozens of countries and territories, will be blank starting Thursday. Health Ministry spokesman Andreas Deffner said Wednesday that Germany will still require travelers to show a certificate of vaccination, recent recovery or a negative test to enter the country.

People arriving from “high-risk areas” who have not recently recovered or received the vaccine will be required to isolate for 10 days, or five in the case of a negative test. All those arriving from those areas must register online before their arrival.

For the countries finally included in the list, the requirements will be mitigated for those under 12 years of age and eliminated for those under six.

The German contagion rate is slowly declining after a spike in the omicron variant last month. Foreign Minister Olaf Scholz and the 16 state governors agreed weeks ago to a three-stage plan to lift most restrictions by March 20.