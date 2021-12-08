World

Germany, discovered with the fake green pass, returns home and exterminates the family

Photo of James Reno James Reno11 hours ago
Berlin, December 7, 2021 – For a falsified green pass has exterminated the family and killed himself. Shocking the motivation behind the massacre on Saturday in Germany, in the house in the suburb of Senzig, part of the town of Koenigs Wusterhaus south of Berlin, where 5 people were found lifeless: father, mother and three small daughters.

After two days of investigation, confirmation came that it was a murder suicide: it was the father who shot his wife and daughters and then turned the gun on himself. Shocking motivation, written before the crazy gesture on the farewell letter: a fake green pass.

According to what Bild writes Devid R., the father killer, lost his mind when he was discovered with the fake vaccination certificate of his wife. At that moment, terrified of being arrested and having his daughters taken away, he decided to kill the whole family.

The 40-year-old, a teacher at a professional school in Wildau, lost his mind when his superiors asked him about the fake green pass, prosecutor Gernot Bantleon confirmed to the press. And in his madness he returned home to exterminate the family, so as not to lose it.

Investigators have also reconstructed the terrible sequence in the murders: first he shot his wife Linda, also 40, then his three daughters, aged 10, 8 and 4. Then he shot himself. The 5 bodies were found by a neighbor, who alerted the police. The autopsy of the victims is still awaited.

