Germany exceeds 100,000 deaths and records another record of infections: 75,961 new cases. In Japan, the Delta variant ‘self-extinguishes’

Germany is getting worse and a few days after the bleak forecasts of the health minister records a new daily record of Covid cases: there were 75,961. The data was disclosed by the federal health authority (Rki), which noted that a new high was reached as far as the weekly incidence is concerned, at 419.7. The situation is critical and will need to be urgently addressed by the new ‘traffic light’ government which will take office in December.

The other symbolic number concerns the victims since the beginning of the pandemic, which have now become more than 100 thousand. The largest European economy is thus in full new wave of coronavirus cases and the 351 deaths in the last 24 hours, bring the total toll to 100,119, according to data from the Robert Koch Institute.

The strange case of Japan

The epidemic in Japan is showing quite a different trend. The Tokyo metropolitan government has reported only 5 new cases of coronavirus positivity in the last 24 hours, the best figure since the beginning of 2021 to today. The number of daily cases diagnosed in Tokyo has dropped below the 50 mark since mid-October. According to a study recently published by the National Institute of Genetics of Japan, the Delta variant of the coronavirus, responsible for the latest pandemic wave in the country, seems to have started towards “self-extinction” due to an excessively fast replication that it would have accumulated. errors in the non-structural protein nsp14, compromising the ability of the virus to self-correct.

For weeks now, the daily infections attributed to the Delta variant of the coronavirus on the entire Japanese territory have been less than 200. Other studies seem to indicate that Asian individuals are able to develop the Apobec3A enzyme more than Europeans and Africans, capable of attack mRna viruses including Sars-Cov-2 responsible for the Covid-19 pandemic.