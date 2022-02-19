Germany exceeds omicron peak

Germany has passed the peak of daily new COVID-19 infections caused by the omicron variant, the health minister said.

Karl Lauterbach assured that the government’s measures to reduce coronavirus infections have been effective, but warned that public health regulations should not be relaxed in a rush.

“We are not really in safe waters yet,” he told reporters in Berlin.

Lauterbach, an epidemiologist by training, noted that up to 12% of the German population over the age of 60 has not yet been vaccinated. This percentage is between three and four times higher than that of the unvaccinated vulnerable groups in other similar nations.

Germany has been slower than many of its neighbors in easing pandemic restrictions. Chancellor Olaf Scholz and the 16 state governors agreed on Wednesday to a three-stage plan to withdraw most of the measures by March 20.

Lauterbach defended the cautious approach, noting that “if we open too quickly, the case numbers will go back up.”

In addition, he stated that the general mandate to be vaccinated is still necessary since new or existing variants of the virus could cause a new wave of infections in the fall that would put enormous pressure on the health system.

The minister urged opposition lawmakers not to block the measure on partisan grounds. Ahead of the parliamentary vote, the opposition bloc in the Union has moved further and further away from backing the initiative in recent weeks.

The national disease control agency confirmed 220,048 new infections on Friday, in addition to 264 deaths.

The Robert Koch Institute pointed out that almost a quarter of the German population, about 20 million people, remain unvaccinated. The figure includes the roughly four million children under the age of five for whom it is not yet licensed, he added.