Germany: falls down the stairs in smart working, can ask for damages

A man in Germany who slipped down the stairs and broke his back while moving from the bedroom to the smart working area of ​​the house will be able to file a compensation claim with his employer’s insurance.

This was established by a German court, according to CNN. The decision of the federal social court overturned those of two lower courts, according to which the journey of a few steps could not be considered a commuter route. The man, an area sales manager who works for a company identified as “R-GmbH”, was on his way to work “from his bedroom to his home office downstairs” when he slipped and went a vertebra is fractured.

But because he was walking down the stairs, for the first time that day to go directly to his home office, the court found that his trip was “insured as an activity in the interest of his employer, such as commuting to work”. The insurance initially refused to cover the accident.

The German law, following the increasingly massive use of teleworking during the pandemic, was amended last June to include more activities at home that should be covered by work insurance, if such activities were in the company’s interest. Insurers providing legal accident coverage may face increased claims following this week’s ruling, estimated Killian O’Brien, a lecturer in German law at University College London.