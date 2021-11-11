Germany, Flick grappling with No-Vax players: “They must get vaccinated” | News

The German coach: “I hope I no longer have to send home five players for the coronavirus”

Now for the ct Flick the game is played in another field and with other rules. The challenges with Liechtenstein and Armenia are little more than two friendlies towards the World Cup in Qatar and the Germany has already earned the pass for the final stage. In a country with over 50,000 infections and more than 240 deaths in 24 hours, the coronavirus does not leave even the famous national football team unharmed. On Tuesday, the positivity of Niklas Sule, sent home together with four other nationals, according to the German press, all probably unvaccinated. Thus Germany is grappling with the no vax problem in football in the midst of the fourth wave of infections and the coach evaluates whether to exclude non-immunized players from the next calls.

The Lander are in no particular order of the requirement of vaccination (received by almost 70% of the German population) or of recovery in order to participate in public life. But Bavaria has already left and on Monday it will be Berlin’s turn: the negative test is no longer enough to enter cinemas, concerts, theaters, demonstrations, events, swimming pools and gyms. Bild then launched its campaign, with the headline: “Will Flick call only vaccinated players?”.

In an interview with a broadcaster of the Ard group, the German coach did not confirm this. The next international matches will be only next year but in the meantime the problem – explained the coach – could concern the clubs, with the quarantine orders intended for players who will thus miss important matches. Without openly declaring himself in favor of compulsory vaccination, his point of view Flick however provided it. Wearing the mask, although not necessary in that press conference, he expressed the hope: “I hope that the situation will change in such a way as not to give us more problems such as having to sending five players home because of the coronavirus. This is what I want as a manager. If you have a lot of contacts, like us, I think you should get vaccinated. “

Almost a call to players like Joshua Kimmich, who a couple of weeks ago had declared his opposition to the vaccine and then ended up in quarantine with Serge Gnabry, Jamal Musiala and Karim Adeyemi, after the positivity of Sule. Meanwhile, from Friday, the day after the home match against Liechtenstein, the city of Wolfsburg offers several possibilities to get vaccinated: fans can receive a first or second dose or a booster of the anti-Covid serum. Almost an attempt to calm the controversy after Professor Uwe Janssens, one of the best-known intensive care doctors in Germany, criticized the lack of anti-contagion measures for the 26,000 fans at the city arena.