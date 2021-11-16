Germany “freezes” the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, gas prices soar. Weir (Trafigura): “EU at risk of blackout”

The German Federal Network Agency temporarily suspends the procedure for approving the transport of gas through the Baltic Sea pipeline Nord Stream 2. “The Bundesnetzagentur concluded that it would be possible to certify a pipeline operator only if that operator were organized in a legal form under German law, ”the agency announced. The reaction on gas prices was immediate with a jump of 11% a 88 euros / megawatt hour. The pipeline runs from the Russian coasts to the German ones and doubles an existing pipeline from which they pass every day 150 million cubic meters of gas. The biggest chunk of the investment is from Gazprom, the Russian state-owned gas giant. Since its inception, the submarine pipeline has been a source of geopolitical frictions. The entry into operation of the pipeline would allow Russian gas arriving in Europe to bypass Ukraine, a US garrison on the border line. Washington has always looked with suspicion on a work that also signifies a further one approach between Berlin and Moscow.

Germany intends to propose how European gas hub but it must balance this ambition with the maintenance of a geopolitical balance. In the last months the Kremlin was accused to artificially keep Russian gas deposits in Western Europe low to push gas prices further up. Maneuver that would have been aimed at speeding up the bureaucratic procedures for the entry into operation of Nord Stream 2. Almost the half the gas consumed in Europe. Another 30% comes from Norway the rest from Algeria and Libya. Last week the president of Belarus Aleksander Lukashenko threatened Europe to shut down its pipelines if Brussels decides to apply sanctions to the country linked to the ongoing migrant crisis. A threat that would not have been welcome, however in Moscow of which Belarus is a kind of vassal state. It cannot be ruled out that what is staged is a simple game of parts. This morning Jeremy Weir, Trafigura’s chief executive, one of the largest energy traders in the world, said that Europe “risks power outages if the winter were to be particularly cold and for prolonged periods “.