Germany, Friedrich Merz is the new president of the CDU: elected with 95% of the votes. With him the conservative wing of the party returns

Friedrich Merz is the new president ofChristian Democratic Union from Germany (CDU). The result of the online vote saw him triumph with the 94.62% (915 of the 983 delegates present) of the votes and 16 abstentions and will be formalized on January 31 with the confirmation of the postal vote. The financial lawyer succeeds Armin Laschet, defeated in the federal election in September as Chancellor candidate. Merz’s election is not just his personal victory, but also a sort of triumph over the party officials who had denied him a majority in two congresses. And it’s a choice in favor of that part more conservative of the party: a change of line, after the end of the era Angela Merkel.

Merz takes over the party after the electoral thud at 24.1% in September and is about to turn pages on the policies of the former German chancellor. And the third leader to take over the leadership of the CDU after Merkel had announced in 2018 to want retire from politics. Merz had since attempted unsuccessfully to take over the CDU, but had been beaten by earlier Drowned Kramp-Karrenbauer and then from Armin Laschet, two leaders then forced to throw in the towel in the face of poor results. Merz won a December the consultation of the Christian Democrat base – the first in the history of the party – affirming itself against Norbert Roettgen and the Merkelian Helge Braun.

Read Also Talks between the US and Qatar to ensure gas supplies to the EU in the event of an invasion of Ukraine

Lawyer, entrepreneur, staunch Catholic, pilot of hobby aircraft, the 66 years old Friedrich Merz was born in Brilon, in North-Rhine Westphalia, theNovember 11, 1955. Has been MEP between 1989 and the 1994, member of the Bundestag between 1994 and the 2009 And president of the parliamentary group Cdu / Csu between 2000 and the 2002. Married and father of three children, Merz has been one of the voices in recent years more critical within the CDU compared to the Merkel management. Strong supporter of the Born and one defence European, has issued in the past statements that did not accord with the positions of the moderate wing of the party, attributing the increase in social costs to theinflux of migrants or by distancing oneself from the debate on language from gender.

Returning to the Bundestag in the last elections, Friedrich Merz is faced with the task of to merge the match and help him get used to the unusual role ofopposition after 16 years of government. At the same time, he must try to normalize the relationship which is anything but harmonious with theBavarian wing of Christian Democrats, which was further complicated during the past election campaign, after Armin Laschet had prevailed over the leader of the CSU Markus Soeder as a candidate for chancellor.

However, the newly elected president of the CDU will have to to celebrate his victory without Angela Merkel and Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer. In fact, according to what he reveals Spiegel, Merkel has declined the dinner invitation to which Merz invited all former presidents of the Christian Democrats, determined to give a signal of reconciliation to its historic political opponent. According to the German weekly, the former chancellor gave reasons for the agenda. Instead they accepted Armin Laschet, the outgoing president defeated in the federal elections, and Wolfgang Schaeuble.