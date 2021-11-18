Germany, in Bavaria resuscitation after collapse: first patient transferred to Italy. Saxony goes into lockdown. Close for everyone in Northern Austria

The number of infections goes up record figures in several countries, in the most affected regions, the lockdown while I Covid departments I am at emergency levels. The new wave of coronavirus which is hitting Europe is once again putting the health systems of various states in difficulty. And the one currently most under pressure is the German one who, during the first pandemic season, had managed to avoid critical situations thanks to the large availability of beds in the intensive care units of its hospitals. Today, with the infections that have exceeded their quota 65 thousand in one day, although according to the Robert Koch Institut I’m “At least double”, the hospitals of the Bavaria, one of the worst affected regions, were forced to ask for help from Italy, sending the first German patient in a hospital in Merano. While in Austria the first ones begin general lockouts, also the Belgium has decided on a new squeeze to stem the infections.

From the European Commission the news arrives that a Berlaymont building “A update on the recommendation on freedom of movement and this will include elements on the validity of Covid vaccination certificates (green pass) “. The document “will be presented soon”, said a spokesperson, recalling that the regulation of the Covid certificate has a duration of one year and that “an extension is already being considered”.

Germany: Saxony in lockdonw, Bavaria on the rocks (with 19 thousand cases per day)

The situation, as he stated yesterday Angela Merkel, “It’s dramatic” and the numbers “are scary”. In the last 24 hours they have been confirmed 65,371 new cases, the highest figure since the beginning of the pandemic, and 264 deaths. The 7-day incidence rate of the country also increases, reaching 336.9 per 100 thousand inhabitants, as explained by the Robert Koch Institute: “We have never been so worried as now”, said the president of the institute. Lothar Wieler, in a videoconference intervention on Wednesday evening. According to the institution, the estimates of infections “are more than bleak” and behind the current “registered” cases, “at least double or triple the numbers are hidden”. The emergency, therefore, is “serious” and the risk is that of “a truly terrible Christmas if we do not undertake something against the current trend”.

There Bavaria is the most worrying case. Because of saturation of intensive care, a patient severely affected by Covid-19 was transferred to Italy, in Merano, to receive the necessary treatment, as reported Merkur explaining, in fact, that the decision was determined by the fact that I am exhausted the beds available in the intensive care unit of the city of Freising. In Saxony, moreover, the lockdown risk returns: according to what is reported by the Bild, in the Land you are thinking of close restaurants, hotels and shops until 15 December as the region has reached a weekly contagion index of 761.4 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants. “To combat the high numbers of the infection, we need a breakwater until December 15,” the president of the Land told the tabloid. Michael Kretschmer.

The gravity of the situation prompted the German commission specialized on vaccines Stiko to update the information on the dose booster, recommending it to all who have more than 18 years old, according to what transpires from the board meeting on various German media that reported it. In recent days, confusion had been created in the German healthcare world due to different indications from the Ministry of Health, which wants to push the booster for everyone starting five months after the second dose. Until now, however, Stiko recommended booster only for people over seventy and people with chronic diseases.

And we are also looking for acceleration on close for the unvaccinated. The Bundestag approved the new infection protection law proposed by Spd, greens And Liberate them which introduces the so-called “3G” (German green pass) on the work place and on means of public transport. The text passed with 398 votes in favor, 254 against and 36 abstentions. However, the uncertainty remains about the approval tomorrow in Bundesrat.

General lockdown in Upper Austria and Land Salzburg

Like Germany, theAustria is going through a period of crisis due to the increase in daily coronavirus cases. So much so that in Upper Austria is in the Land Salzburg Monday clicks a general lockdown for the whole population and not just for the unvaccinated, as initially assumed. A necessary measure considering the weekly incidence per 100 thousand inhabitants which in the Salzburg area is 1,672 and in Upper Austria 1,557. “We no longer have much room for maneuver,” said the governor of Upper Austria Thomas Stelzer. The lockdown will last “a few weeks” and was necessary to allow the hospitals to operate. At this point, even a general national lockdown is no longer excluded, given that the incidence at the moment is already 971 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants.

More stringent measures also to enter the country from abroad: for the unvaccinated, the rapid antigen test will no longer be enough, but it will be a molecular buffer is mandatory. Antigenic and antibody tests, in fact, will no longer be allowed. How does theEuregio Tyrol South Tyrol Trentino on Facebook, are expected exemptions for cross-border commuters (for reasons of work, school, study, family reasons or to visit your spouse): the quick swab will continue to be valid, but the validity time of the tests is drastically reduced. The molecular ones will be valid for 72 hours (and no longer for 7 days) while the antigenic ones will last only 24 hours and no longer 48.

Belgium, compulsory teleworking 4 days a week

Belgium is also facing the fourth wave, deciding to apply more stringent measures. The main one concerns the smartworking: from Saturday 20 November until 13 December it will be teleworking is compulsory for 4 days a week. Then the obligation should drop to three days. But not only. The mask must be worn indoors from the age of 10, but not at school, where other rules will apply. In the restaurants moreover, the so-called “Covid safe tickets plus“: In addition to the green pass, it will be mandatory to wear a mask when moving around the venue. Even in the discos There are new restrictions: the dance halls will remain open but, to enter, in addition to the green pass at the entrance, a DIY Covid test must be shown, without which you will have to dance wearing masks. The personal protective equipment, then, it is obligatory to return to the outside as well during events where a greater concentration of people is expected, such as i Christmas markets. “Extremely prudent measures”, said the premier Alexander De Croo, mainly due to the greater contagiousness of the virus which has led, for example, to “double the number of beds occupied in intensive care in a week”. The checks, the Minister of Health later said, Frank Vandenbroucke, “They will be serious”, also given the surge in infections: on Monday 15 November alone “over 19 thousand infections were detected”.

The extra-EU situation

The situation does not appear to be better even outside the European Union. In South Korea, a record jump in infections was recorded: 3,292 new cases reported by the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency. This is the highest daily increase since the start of the pandemic. In fact, these days, across the country, over 500,000 young people are taking the entrance test for universities, a highly competitive exam considered fundamental, located in over 1,300 sites across the nation.

Meanwhile, given the epidemiological situation, the Disney Cruise Line, a US shipping company owned by Disney specializing in thematic cruises, has decided that, in order to board its ships, even the children aged 5 and over must have completed the vaccination process. On the other hand, younger children will need to show a negative swab in order to participate in the trip. The measure will take effect on January 13 and will affect both American and international tourists.