Germany in intensive care gives priority to vaccinated disabled people

Between a fifty-year-old father of a family who is not vaccinated against covid and a disabled person who is immunized, if there are no places in intensive care, priority will be given to vaccinated disabled patients in Germany. In fact, the German Constitutional Court ruled yesterday on the issue, which urged Parliament to provide provisions for resolving dilemmas of this type. La Stampa reports it.

In particular, the Karlsruhe Court upheld the appeal of 9 people with disabilities who declared that their right of access to treatment was threatened in the event of a choice by the medical staff of the patient to be rescued. And in case, of course, there is a lack of sufficient places in the ICU. The court underlined the legislative vacuum, to be filled, as stated in a statement, “with a law that protects the right of disabled people to receive adequate care in view of the next pandemic wave”. The Court explains that “the legislator is obliged to adopt effective provisions to ensure that no one is disadvantaged due to their disability in the event of triage”. According to the institution, in fact, there is a risk that people with disabilities “are disadvantaged in the allocation of resources for intensive medical treatment”. In this case, however, the right to health protected by Article 3 (3) of the German Constitution would be violated.

The point on which the Court intervenes is the selection criterion, indicated by the German association of intensive care and emergency care doctors (Divi), of priority patients in the event of triage. A criterion linked to the evaluation of patients’ frailty. In fact, in the indications of the Divi it ​​is written that in order to decide who to hospitalize first one must also ask oneself who has the most right to live, if anyone or who has a higher life expectancy. Thus, the members of the Court fear that the lower chances of survival linked to the previous pathologies of the disabled could severely penalize them in their access to treatment. But now the court is asking parliament to protect such patients.

In Germany, the vaccinated population has increased in recent weeks (73.9% have at least one first dose of the vaccine). Meanwhile, the number of new infections continues to decrease. The new infections ascertained in the last 24 hours, the Robert Koch Institut announced, were 40,043, up from 45,659 a week ago. The incidence per 100 thousand inhabitants is also decreasing, today at 205.5 against 215.6 cases out of seven days yesterday. A week ago the figure was 289.0 and last month 442.9. Deaths are also decreasing: 414 in the last 24 hours compared to 510 a week ago. The sick healed since the beginning of the pandemic are 6,277,400, the infections confirmed 7,066,412.